Anti-aircraft gunners of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) destroyed a high-end Russian drone over the Black Sea, the local Air Force command posted to social media on Monday. The downed UAV was identified as a Forpost, a Russian-made attack and reconnaissance drone, originally based on Israeli designs for the Searcher, updated to resemble the Turkish-made Bayraktar, and estimated to cost $7 million.

“Over the day, on 1 April 2024, the soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade destroyed a Russian Forpost attack and reconnaissance UAV in the Black Sea,” the Air Force wrote.

According to Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for the Air Force Command, as quoted by Ukrainska Pravda, the Forpost drone is one of the most expensive in the world, able to carry two missiles or other air-to-ground weapons.

Advertisement

The Air Force downed a pretty good target today. We don't shoot down targets like that very often, but we managed to hit one of the most expensive attack drones, of the Forpost type,” he said. “This is a Russian UAV, worth about seven million dollars.”

Car bomb kills one of Moscow’s administrators in Luhansk region

An “unidentified device” detonated in an SUV in the Luhansk-region town of Starobilsk on Monday afternoon, AFP reported, killing a Moscow-installed bureaucrat. The victim was identified as Valery Chaika, a local official.

Russian investigators published photos of his light-colored SUV with its windows and doors blown out, sending debris all around the street, AFP reported.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2024
Other Topics of Interest

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2024

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Zelensky says drones are the key factor in winning the war

Unmanned aerial attack vehicles will be “one of the decisive factors for victory in the war,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address to the nation.

He said he held a three-hour meeting on April 1 to discuss the issue with government and military officials. The use of aerial and surface drones has been credited for changing warfare, and Ukraine has used them to slice up Russia’s naval fleet in the Black Sea, for example.

Advertisement

“Our defense industry must produce precisely what the war requires in the amount that is necessary and as timely as needed,” Zelensky added.

The meeting also covered interoperability with NATO, ahead of this summer’s summit in Washington on July 9-11.

“Only with Ukraine in the Alliance can we count on real security in Europe,” Zelensky said.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
John Moretti
John Moretti
John Moretti is a freelance journalist and author dividing his time between Europe and the United States. He has also spent more than a decade working with companies that protect travelers from health and security emergencies abroad. His academic background is in Eastern European Studies, international public policy and counterterrorism.
Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark Raczkiewycz
Mark was a reporter and editor for the Kyiv Post from 2006 to 2016 and still contributes as a freelancer. The native Chicagoan has bylines with the Financial Times, Bloomberg News, Associated Press, Ukrainian Weekly, Irish Times, and Ukraine Business Insight, among other publications. He is a former U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, a graduate of St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, and fluent in the Ukrainian and Russian languages.
RELATED ARTICLES
EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports Europe
EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports
By AFP
13 minutes ago
WATCH: Ukrainian Special Ops Eliminate Nine Russian Soldiers with FPV Drones Drones
WATCH: Ukrainian Special Ops Eliminate Nine Russian Soldiers with FPV Drones
By Kyiv Post
27 minutes ago
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2024 War in Ukraine
ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2024
By ISW
31 minutes ago
Sponsored content

Comments (2)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
David
David Guest 6 days ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Congratulations to the Ukraine air force in Odesa. It is nice to get some pay back for all the destruction wreaked on your city by Russia.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
John2
John2 Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

The smallest drone, rightly placed, can have incalculably advantageous consequences.

Reply
https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
« Previous Concerns Grow for Jailed Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner
Next » Congressmember Says Speaker Johnson to Revisit Ukraine Bill on April 9