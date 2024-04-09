Search

LIVE Updated 14 minutes ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-09-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-09-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
7 hours ago

France's FM Says no Longer in Its 'Interest' to Talk to Russia

France's FM Says no Longer in Its 'Interest' to Talk to Russia
French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne gestures during a joint press briefing with the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for foreign and dispora affairs, Musalia Mudavadi (not in the picture) at his office in Nairobi, on April 6, 2024. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)
By AFP
14 minutes ago
Last week, Macron slammed Russia's "bizarre and threatening" tone following a conversation between French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.
Read more

EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports

EU Agrees Tougher Restrictions on Ukraine Farm Imports
MEP and shadow rapporteur Sandra Kalniete speaks during a debate on Foreign interference in all democratic processes in the European Union, including disinformation, during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France on March 8, 2022. (Photo by Frederick FLORIN / AFP)
By AFP
28 minutes ago
The accord extends the duty-free access to Ukrainian agricultural goods but sets caps for poultry, eggs, sugar, maize, groats and honey to average volumes seen between mid-2021 and end-2023.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 8, 2024
ISW - map.
By ISW
45 minutes ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks

War Update for April 9: Civilian Casualties in Kharkiv Mount amid Constant Aerial Attacks
Artillery is fired by Ukraine's 58th Mechanized Brigade on April 8 along the front line. (Courtesy of the Ministry of Defense)
By Mark Raczkiewycz
4 hours ago
Russia increasingly making Kharkiv unlivable amid incessant bombardment; Justice Minister eases bureaucracy for internally placed people; Zelensky focuses on Kharkiv in nightly address.
Read more
Top News
La Grandeur de la France EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Apr. 1, 08:23
OPINION: La Grandeur de la France
By Andrei Piontkovsky
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas War in Ukraine
Mar. 26, 16:15
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine? War in Ukraine
Mar. 25, 18:00
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?
By Kyiv Post
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Mar. 8, 12:19
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order  
Mar. 31, 14:32
OPINION: Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order
By Bohdan Nahaylo