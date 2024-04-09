Troopers from the Ukrainian combat unit the Kremlin loves most to hate, the Azov Brigade, grabbed one of Russia’s most modern tanks and drove it off the battlefield in a high-risk combat raid. Drone video published by the controversial unit, formally called the 12th “Azov” Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, showed two Azov fighters clamber aboard an abandoned Russian T-72B3M tank, crank up its engine, and head for friendly lines.

Repelled an assault and captured a Russian tank.



Footage of a failed invaders' assault near Terny, as a result of which the Russians lost 11 pieces of equipment and the Azov fighters evacuated an enemy tank.



Intelligence spotted an armored group of Russians. It was moving… pic.twitter.com/iCpUZdPTmQ — Azov Brigade (@azov_media) April 6, 2024

A YouTube video published by the Azov Brigade on April 7 identified and showed interviews with fighters with the battle call signs “Tenor” and “Baydar”, who took credit driving the Russian vehicle to Ukrainian lines in a nocturnal raid taking place in no-man’s-land.