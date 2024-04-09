Ukraine’s attack drones hit an aviation training center in Russia’s Voronezh region on the night of April 9, Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources say.
Two drones struck the Borisoglebsk Chkalov Aviation Training Center in the Voronezh region of Russia.
The attack on the aviation training center in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region, was carried out by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).
"The main production workshop was damaged," a Kyiv Post source in the intelligence service said.
According to Russian media, two drones attacked the aviation training center, but the local governor said that one drone was allegedly shot down.
According to a Kyiv Post source in the security services, both drones exploded. The first drone crashed into the facade of the building at the 4th floor level at around 3 a.m. An hour later, the second drone hit the same place.
Earlier, Kyiv Post reported a Russian missile ship in the Kaliningrad region was set fire to and sustained heavy damage due to a special operation by Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), on Sunday, April 7, a Kyiv Post source in Ukrainian intelligence said.
The missile ship, the Serpukhov, was stationed at the Baltiysk Naval Base in Russia’s westernmost region of Kaliningrad, which is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.
The source said information about victims was being clarified, but the ship itself was “not well.”
“Repairs will take a long time,” the source said.
