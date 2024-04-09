Ukraine’s attack drones hit an aviation training center in Russia’s Voronezh region on the night of April 9, Kyiv Post’s intelligence sources say.

Two drones struck the Borisoglebsk Chkalov Aviation Training Center in the Voronezh region of Russia.

The attack on the aviation training center in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region, was carried out by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

"The main production workshop was damaged," a Kyiv Post source in the intelligence service said.