LIVE Updated 10 hours ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-10-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-10-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
14 hours ago

Ukraine ‘Simply Cannot Wait’ for Air Defenses, Says NATO Chief

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, on April 10, 2024. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
...
By Kyiv Post
10 hours ago
Stoltenberg's comments came amidst intensified Russian aerial bombardment on Ukraine’s infrastructure in what President Zelensky said was Moscow’s attempts at driving locals out of Kharkiv.
Read more

US Defense Secretary Criticizes Kyiv’s Strike on Russian Oil Refineries

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin gives a statement at the end of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, southwestern Germany, on March 19, 2024. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP)
...
By Kyiv Post
11 hours ago
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s latest comments further cemented Washington’s position, though some continued to question the motive behind the Biden administration’s stance.
Read more

Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Sites in Overnight Strikes

Mykolaiv .Photo:State Emergency Service
...
By AFP
12 hours ago
The attack caused two power lines to be cut off, resulting in temporary outages for some energy users in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.
Read more
Featured
La Grandeur de la France

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

Ukrainian Naval Forces Report Destruction of Russian Ka-27 Helicopter in Crimea

A man inspects a Kamov KA-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopter at Patriot Park, a sort of military Disneyland outside Moscow aimed at showcasing Russia’s military might, in the Moscow region on July 24, 2022. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)
...
By Kyiv Post
17 hours ago
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet currently deploys these helicopters for locating Ukrainian naval drones and landing craft.
Read more

Final Version of Mobilization Bill Approved, Ukraine’s Soldiers ‘Not Happy’ About It

...
By Sergii Kostezh
18 hours ago
In the draft law on mobilization, according to military personnel, there is neither a maximum term of service nor qualitative responsibility for “evaders.”
Read more

UK's Cameron Pleads for Ukraine Aid as He Meets Trump

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron speaks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
...
By AFP
19 hours ago
The former Conservative prime minister had dinner Monday with Trump, the ex-president and Republican challenger to Joe Biden in November, at his Florida estate before heading to Washington.
Read more

US Warns to Hold China Accountable if Russia Gains in Ukraine

This handout picture taken and released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on April 9, 2024 shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and China's President Xi Jinping holding a meeting in Beijing. (Photo by Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP)
...
By AFP
19 hours ago
With Moscow renewing its offensive amid a deadlock in the US Congress, Campbell warned that Russian territorial gains could "alter the balance of power in Europe in ways that are unacceptable."
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 9, 2024

ISW - map.
...
By ISW
20 hours ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

Ukraine at War Update for April 10: Zelensky Inspects Kharkiv Fortifications as New National Security Head Meets NATO Envoy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky inspects a trench in Kharkiv region during a working visit on April 9. (Office of the President of Ukraine)
...
By Mark Raczkiewycz
1 day ago
Ukraine national security chief meets with NATO envoy; Alleged Russian collaborator connected to pro-Kremlin blogger detained near Odesa; Veterans hotline goes online to provide services.
Read more

EBRD Pens Agreements with Oschadbank and Ukraine’s Central Bank to Help War Veterans

Damage to civilian areas is seen on April 8 from Russian bombardment in Bilopillya, Sumy region. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration)
...
By Mark Raczkiewycz
1 day ago
EBRD focuses lending program on businesses affected by war and veterans wishing to rejoin society and start a business.
Read more
