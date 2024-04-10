The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security and Defense has prepared the final version of the bill on mobilization for the second reading, wrote lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko on Facebook.

According to him, the final version has several positive provisions incorporated, such as demobilization after capture or demobilization of people with disabilities, as well as several bonuses for contractors when issuing consumer loans.

However, at the same time, the rule on demobilization after 36 months of service disappeared from the final version.

“Let me remind you that this draft law was considered in the Committee for two months!! In order to completely remove key [provisions], in particular, demobilization,” wrote Honcharenko.

The military members, who have been serving since 2022, were waiting for this provision, wrote DPSU officer Maksym Nesmyanov.

Advertisement

“This is a disaster... How could it be possible to promise demobilization to soldiers from December 2023, only to abandon them at the end!!! You can't take away hope from soldiers that they will return home,” Nesmyanov wrote on Facebook.

Also, some military members were not pleased with the lack of criminal liability for evasion of mobilization in the draft law, but only administrative penalties for evaders.

“On mobilization: there are neither serious sanctions for evaders, nor serious preferences for newly mobilized in the draft law. Therefore, there will not be the expected result – an influx of new fighters,” posted Yuriy Gudymenko, a junior reserve sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and a politician, on Facebook.

Other Topics of Interest Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Sites in Overnight Strikes The attack caused two power lines to be cut off, resulting in temporary outages for some energy users in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Ukrainska Pravda reports that the provision on demobilization was excluded from the draft law at the insistence of the head of the committee Oleksandr Syrsky. While the provisions may be passed in a separate bill, military personnel interviewed by the Kyiv Post distrust such an initiative.

Instead, People’s Deputy from the Servants of the People party Ihor Kopytin says the most important thing is that there will be a new law on mobilization, even if it does not satisfy the interests of everyone.

Advertisement

“Scandalous, controversial, bold – all these definitions fit. But one thing is for sure – it is necessary! To preserve the future of the country!” Kopytin wrote on Facebook.

People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote in Telegram that today, April 10, the rejected amendments of a few deputies will be considered, and the vote in the second reading will probably take place on April 11.