Russia hit two energy sites in aerial strikes on southern Ukraine overnight, officials said on Wednesday, the latest in Moscow's targeting of the country's power network.

"The enemy attacked energy facilities in the south of the country," Ukraine's energy ministry said in a statement.

It said a substation in Mykolaiv was targeted as well as generation and production facilities in the Odesa region.

The attack caused two power lines to be cut off, resulting in temporary outages for some energy users in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Ukraine's air force said Russia fired 17 drones and three missiles at its territory overnight.

Moscow has heavily targeted Ukraine's energy facilities over recent months, launching some of its biggest aerial strikes of the two-year war.

It has called them "retaliation" for Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian border regions and oil refineries.

Advertisement

Kyiv says its strikes are legitimate, seeking to disrupt the supply of fuel used by Russia's military.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-11-2024 LIVE
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-11-2024
By Kyiv Post
3 hours ago
Wake Up: Russia Is Already at War With Us US
Wake Up: Russia Is Already at War With Us
By Jason Jay Smart
9 hours ago
Russia Tortures Moscow Terrorist Attack Suspects Into Claiming Ukraine Paid Them Ukraine
Russia Tortures Moscow Terrorist Attack Suspects Into Claiming Ukraine Paid Them
By Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group (KHPG)
9 hours ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Russia Tortures Moscow Terrorist Attack Suspects Into Claiming Ukraine Paid Them
Next » ‘Ukraine Has Plan for Counteroffensive, but Modern Weapons Needed’ – 5 Highlights from Zelensky’s Bild Interview