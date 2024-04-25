Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 12 minutes ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-25-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-25-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-25-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
11 hours ago

Russian Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Planning to Fight for Kyiv

Russian Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Planning to Fight for Kyiv
Illustrative photo
...
By AFP
12 minutes ago
Russia imprisons a citizen for wanting to join Ukrainian armed forces.
Read more

Ukraine Reportedly Destroys Buk-M1 Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Complex Worth Millions

Ukraine Reportedly Destroys Buk-M1 Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Complex Worth Millions
Photo:Wikipedia
...
By Kyiv Post
33 minutes ago
Special operations forces pointed out that the Russian Buk-M1 did not have time to fire a single missile - it was destroyed by the missile and artillery unit of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Read more

Russia Announces Deal on Exchange of Children With Ukraine

Russia Announces Deal on Exchange of Children With Ukraine
Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al-Khater (C) and Human Rights Commissioner in the Ukrainian Parliament Dmytro Lubinets (CL) pose for a picture with Ukrainian children and their families in Doha on April 24, 2024. Russia and Ukraine have agreed in a Qatari-brokered deal to exchange almost 50 children displaced by Moscow's invasion, Lvova-Belova announced in Doha on April 24. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)
...
By AFP
3 hours ago
Moscow has been accused of forcibly taking Ukrainian children into Russian territory during its full-scale offensive, with Lvova-Belova wanted by the ICC on charges related to those allegations.
Read more
Featured
La Grandeur de la France

La Grandeur de la France

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?

US Secretly Shipped ATACMS Missiles to Ukraine, Reportedly Used in Crimea Airfield Strike

US Secretly Shipped ATACMS Missiles to Ukraine, Reportedly Used in Crimea Airfield Strike
This handout photo taken on July 29, 2017 and provided by South Korean Defence Ministry in Seoul shows US Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile into the East Sea from an undisclosed location on South Korea’s east coast during a South Korea-US joint missile drill aimed to counter North Korea’s ICBM test. (Photo by str / South Korean Defence Ministry / AFP)
...
By Alisa Orlova
3 hours ago
The Biden administration had long debated whether to supply extended-range ATACMS to Kyiv. However, Russia’s use of North Korean missiles played a decisive role in changing Washington’s stance.
Read more

‘Shipments Start in the Next Few Hours’ – US Rushes Military Aid to Ukraine

‘Shipments Start in the Next Few Hours’ – US Rushes Military Aid to Ukraine
155 mm caliber shells are pictured after the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP) in Scranton, Pennsylvania on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
...
By Alisa Orlova
4 hours ago
Immediately after President Biden’s announcement, the Pentagon revealed a $1 billion aid package for Kyiv, utilizing the fresh funding, on its way to Ukraine.
Read more

Long-Awaited US Military Aid No 'Silver Bullet' For Ukraine

Long-Awaited US Military Aid No 'Silver Bullet' For Ukraine
Photo:GeneralStaff.ua
...
By AFP
4 hours ago
As weapons and ammunition are rushed to the country, other issues such as manpower shortages in Kyiv's struggling military have come to the fore.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 24, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 24, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
4 hours ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

‘It’s Going to Take Some Time for Us to Dig out of This Hole’ - Ukraine at War Update for April 25

‘It’s Going to Take Some Time for Us to Dig out of This Hole’ - Ukraine at War Update for April 25
This handout photo taken on Oct. 5, 2022, and released by South Korea's Defence Ministry in Seoul shows the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile from an undisclosed location on South Korea’s east coast during a South Korea-US joint live-fire exercise aimed to counter North Korea’s missile test. (Photo by Handout / South Korean Defence Ministry / AFP)
...
By John Moretti
4 hours ago
Long-range missiles from US have already been delivered; Moscow plans to sink June peace summit, Zelensky says; Washington says Avdiivka loss was its fault.
Read more
Top News
La Grandeur de la France EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Apr. 1, 08:23
OPINION: La Grandeur de la France
By Andrei Piontkovsky
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas War in Ukraine
Mar. 26, 16:15
EXCLUSIVE: What Motivates Trump's Hatred of Ukraine - Lev Parnas
By Jason Jay Smart
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine? War in Ukraine
Mar. 25, 18:00
PUBLIC OPINION: Do you support deploying European troops to Ukraine?
By Kyiv Post
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Mar. 8, 12:19
Hi-Tech &amp; Drones in the New Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order  
Mar. 31, 14:32
OPINION: Look to the West Ukraine, But Get your Own House in Order
By Bohdan Nahaylo