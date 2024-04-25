A US State Department spokesperson confirmed that Washington has already sent longer-range missiles to Kyiv “for use inside its territory,” and that the weapons arrived in the country this month, AFP reported.

“I can confirm that the United States provided Ukraine with long-range ATACMS at the president’s direct direction,” spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a conference on Wednesday.

The Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) sent to Ukraine were not part of the $61 billion aid package signed into law this week, nor the immediately executed $1 billion tranche of that to be sent, but rather part of an earlier March aid package approved for Ukraine’s defense against the full-scale Russian invasion, now in its third year.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that arms deliveries from that latest package could arrive “within days.”

Some ATACMS missiles can hit targets up to 190 miles away, with others reaching about half of that range. The Defense Department confirmed that the longer-range model was the version delivered earlier this month.

The delivery was kept quiet, the State Department said, “to maintain operational security for Ukraine at their request.”

US admits that Avdiivka was lost due to delays in foreign aid

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday at a briefing that the critical Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) stronghold of Avdiivka was surrendered to Russia this winter because of a lack of ammunition stemming from delays in the passage of foreign aid in Washington.

“The consequences of the delay have been felt in Ukraine,” he told the White House briefing room. “Over the past six months, Ukraine has had to ration ammunition. That has resulted in the loss of some territory in the east, including the city of Avdiivka.”

Sullivan said that Moscow’s forces may not have made their last gains in “the coming weeks,” as defense forces wait for ammo deliveries and units can regroup and set strategy.

“It is possible Russia could make additional tactical gains in the coming weeks,” Sullivan said. He pointed out, in particular, the increasing pressure in Chasiv Yar and towns west of Avdiivka. “The fact is, it is going to take some time for us to dig out of the hole that was created by six months of delay before Congress passed the supplemental,” he said.