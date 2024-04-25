The United States swiftly dispatched ammunition, weaponry, and other crucial military provisions to Ukraine on Wednesday, April 24, following President Joe Biden's long-awaited endorsement of a bill to bolster the country's defense against Russian advances.

The bill, finally greenlit after months of intense political debate, earmarks $61 billion in funding for Kyiv out of a total of $95 billion. This decision comes at a critical moment as Ukrainian forces grapple with ammunition shortages and battlefield setbacks.

"I just signed into law the national security package that was passed by the House of Representatives this weekend, and by the Senate yesterday," Biden told reporters, saying he is "making sure the shipments start right away, in the next few hours."

In the immediate aftermath of Biden's announcement, the Pentagon revealed a $1 billion aid package for Kyiv, utilizing the fresh funding.

Advertisement

This comprehensive aid package includes air defense munitions, artillery rounds, ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, anti-tank weapons, and armored vehicles.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky quickly expressed gratitude on social media.

"I am grateful to President Biden, Congress, and all Americans who recognize that we must cut the ground under Putin's feet rather than obeying him, as this is the only way to truly reduce threats to freedom," he wrote.

This marks the second time this year that Washington has announced new aid for Ukraine. In March, a $300 million package was provided, made possible by reallocating funds saved by the Pentagon from other purchases.

Russia Announces Deal on Exchange of Children With Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

Russia Announces Deal on Exchange of Children With Ukraine

Moscow has been accused of forcibly taking Ukrainian children into Russian territory during its full-scale offensive, with Lvova-Belova wanted by the ICC on charges related to those allegations.

Confirming on Wednesday, the State Department disclosed that the United States had covertly shipped long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine as part of the March assistance package, fulfilling a longstanding request from Kyiv.

"We refrained from announcing this initially to maintain operational security for Ukraine at their request," said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

The bill signed by Biden on Wednesday passed after months of heated debate among lawmakers over how, or even whether, to aid Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion, launched by Moscow in February 2022.

Advertisement

Facing a severe shortage of arms and recruits as Moscow applies constant pressure from the east, Ukraine's military is in dire need.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned on Wednesday that "it is certainly possible that Russia could make additional tactical gains in the coming weeks."

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova
Alisa Orlova is a Senior News Manager and correspondent for Kyiv Post. For seven years, she has worked as a TV journalist, covering primarily topics on international policy. Back in September 2022, Alisa joined the Kyiv Post team.
RELATED ARTICLES
Russian Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Planning to Fight for Kyiv War in Ukraine
Russian Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Planning to Fight for Kyiv
By AFP
12 minutes ago
Ukraine Reportedly Destroys Buk-M1 Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Complex Worth Millions War in Ukraine
Ukraine Reportedly Destroys Buk-M1 Russian Anti-Aircraft Missile Complex Worth Millions
By Kyiv Post
33 minutes ago
The New Mobilization Law. How and Why It Will Help the Army Armed Forces of Ukraine
OPINION: The New Mobilization Law. How and Why It Will Help the Army
By Sergii Kuzan
59 minutes ago
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Long-Awaited US Military Aid No 'Silver Bullet' For Ukraine
Next » US Secretly Shipped ATACMS Missiles to Ukraine, Reportedly Used in Crimea Airfield Strike