Latest
War in Ukraine
Nov. 9, 2023
Momentum for Ukraine’s Big Plans for New System of International Relations - Minus Russian Influence
One of Ukraine's top diplomats, Ihor Zhovka, tells Kyiv Post that plans for a major global summit with world leaders – and excluding Russia – is taking shape, with more buy-in from the Global South.
Ukraine
Oct. 27, 2023
Cabo Verde is ready to recognize Holodomor as genocide, says Ukraine’s delegation to Angola, sent there to raise awareness of Russia’s war in Ukraine and voice commitment to food security in Africa.