War in Ukraine
Aug. 8, 2023
The Ka-52 helicopter gunship is regarded as one of the best aircraft of its type in the world – but that hasn’t stopped Ukraine’s armed forces downing them in droves.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 18, 2023
Russia has had 100 helicopters neutralized during its war on Ukraine, including 10 since the start of the counteroffensive and 40 percent of its prized Ka-52 Kamaz Alligator attack helicopters.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 20, 2023
It might not be a coincidence that Moscow’s best attack helicopter took a nasty series of hits over the last few days, and a month ago Canada sent a really good missile to Ukraine.