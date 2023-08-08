Despite being billed by the Kremlin as the world’s best helicopter gunship, Russia may have just lost its 40th Ka-52 Alligator.

According to the latest release from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the latest doomed chopper was taken out by Kyiv’s forces near Robotyne on Monday Aug. 7.

In its most recent update published last month, the independent monitoring group Oryx – which only counts losses confirmed though open sources – reported that the Russian military had lost 100 helicopters since February 2022 including 87 destroyed, 12 damaged and one captured by Ukrainian forces.

The latest Alligator – if confirmed – takes the total to 101, 40 of them the Ka-52, nearly 40 percent of all Alligators that Russia allocated to its war on Ukraine.

The Kamaz Ka-52 Alligator is considered by military experts as one of the best attack helicopters in the world due to its counter-rotating rotors, “smart” targeting systems, thick armor and powerful armament.

It has a crew of two and one unit is priced at around $10 million.

A heavily-advertised feature of the aircraft is the Vikhr attack missile, a weapon Moscow claims can destroy any tank at a 10 km. range, enabling Ka-52 gunners to pick off targets well outside the reach of most Ukrainian air defense weapons.

At least some of Ukraine’s counteroffensive equipment losses are believed to have been inflicted by Ka-52s hovering over the battlefield and firing rockets, according to Forbes.

Despite what the number of downed Ka-52s downed might suggest, the aircraft is an incredibly sturdy piece of kit – a video shot somewhere over Ukraine in June showed one flying back to base missing a big chunk of its tail.