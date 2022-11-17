Latest

“Angels Who Went Through Hell”: Film Set Amid the Horrors of Bucha
War in Ukraine
Nov. 17, 2022
When face to face with a genocidal enemy, ordinary Ukrainians have demonstrated extraordinary bravery. Volunteers risking their own lives have saved thousands of people. Region of Heroes, a film writt
By Anna Neplii
Film Exposes Bloody Protests of Lukashenko Regime
Movies
Nov. 12, 2022
A new film about the 2020 protests in Belarus will make the rounds at European film festivals. “Minsk” tells the story of one couple who witnessed and became the victims of the authorities’ brutal cra
By Kyiv Post
Traumas of War – Psychotherapist on Warning Signs and Self-Help Techniques EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Nov. 3, 2022
War can be frightening, difficult and traumatic, not only physically but mentally. For the past eight months, Ukrainians have experienced the most difficult of times and been confronted with a complex
By Alisa Orlova
17-Hr Bus Ride No Barrier For Ukrainians at Frankfurt Book Fair
War in Ukraine
Oct. 23, 2022
Illustrator Oleh Hryshchenko took a 17-hour bus ride and a flight to get to the Frankfurt book fair. But it was worth it, he says, to promote Ukrainian culture in the face of Russian aggression. “I ha
By AFP
Baby Joy for Ukrainian Tennis Star Svitolina
Lifestyle
Oct. 16, 2022
Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina announced on Saturday, Oct. 15, the birth of a baby girl with her fellow tennis player husband Gael Monfils. “What a night. Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welc
By AFP
Woven with Love: Hollywood Costume Designer Discusses Ukrainian Roots and Influence EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Jul. 24, 2022
Ukrainian-American Costume Designer Hala Bahmet has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Ben Kingsley (“House of Sand and Fog”), Julianne Moore (“The Prize Winner of Defiance
By Zorianna Kit