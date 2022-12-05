Latest
US
Dec. 5, 2022
American film director Martin Scorsese claimed Ukrainian Olexandr Dovzhenko to be one of the greatest directors in the history of cinematography while taking the stage at a charity concert dedicated t
War in Ukraine
Nov. 17, 2022
When face to face with a genocidal enemy, ordinary Ukrainians have demonstrated extraordinary bravery. Volunteers risking their own lives have saved thousands of people. Region of Heroes, a film writt
Movies
Nov. 12, 2022
A new film about the 2020 protests in Belarus will make the rounds at European film festivals. “Minsk” tells the story of one couple who witnessed and became the victims of the authorities’ brutal cra
War in Ukraine
Sep. 22, 2022
“Show the whole world what happened there” – Oleksandr Shchur, the producer and screenwriter of the film “Bucha.”
In an exclusive interview with the Kyiv Post, producer and scriptwriter of “Bucha,” Oleksandr Shchur, talks about the plot, actors, filming, and reaction to the recently presented trailer of the film.
War in Ukraine
Sep. 8, 2022
For director Evgeny Afineevsky, there was no time to waste in showing the world how ordinary Ukrainians are braving the grinding war with grit and determination in his new documentary at Venice. “Free
Movies
May. 30, 2022
My conversation with Andrij Parekh, Emmy Award winner of the highly acclaimed American TV series “Succession” took place a few weeks before the war started on Feb. 24. Parekh is of Ukrainian and Indi
Movies
Oct. 13, 2021
Some films can be inherently flawed but still useful by triggering a debate and raising public awareness about an important issue. Such is “Babyn Yar. Context,” a new archival documentary by Ukrainian
Movies
Sep. 29, 2021
All film screenings in different Kyiv cinemas are now brought together on one website. English Cinema Kyiv was launched in early September by Danish expat Klaus Jensen to give the local international
Movies
Nov. 5, 2020
It takes courage to step into the shoes of people in the middle of Russia’s war against Ukraine and empathize with both a Donbas resident and a separatist militant. Ukraine’s most-acclaimed screenwrit
Movies
Movies
Oct. 13, 2020
Ukraine is a post-Soviet urban oasis beautifully shot by a Canadian crew in “Goodbye Golovin,” this year’s short film winner of the Odesa International Film Festival. But that polished image seems sli
Movies
Movies
Sep. 6, 2019
There is one “villain” in the Vasyl Stus biopic “Censored” that Ukrainians would have wanted to have been named. But, due to legal threats, he wasn’t. In a key film scene, Stus, the Ukrainian dissiden
Movies
Apr. 19, 2017
Kyiv will roll out the red carpet for some of Ukraine’s biggest film stars this week as the glitz and glamor of Hollywood meet the grit and grace of Ukrainian film on the red carpet outside of the Fai
Movies
Nov. 18, 2016
“Bitter Harvest,” the first major movie about the genocidal artificial famine engineered by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in the 1930s, comes to cinemas in Ukraine and the U.S. in February 2017. “Bitt
Movies
Oct. 21, 2016
The studio Image Pictures has launched a teaser of the animated movie “Clara”- a 3D family comedy film The release of the full-length animated movie Clara is expected in 2017. In 2016, the trailer is