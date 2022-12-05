Latest

Scorsese: Dovzhenko One of Greatest Directors
US
Dec. 5, 2022
American film director Martin Scorsese claimed Ukrainian Olexandr Dovzhenko to be one of the greatest directors in the history of cinematography while taking the stage at a charity concert dedicated t
By Kyiv Post
“Angels Who Went Through Hell”: Film Set Amid the Horrors of Bucha
War in Ukraine
Nov. 17, 2022
When face to face with a genocidal enemy, ordinary Ukrainians have demonstrated extraordinary bravery. Volunteers risking their own lives have saved thousands of people. Region of Heroes, a film writt
By Anna Neplii
Film Exposes Bloody Protests of Lukashenko Regime
Movies
Nov. 12, 2022
A new film about the 2020 protests in Belarus will make the rounds at European film festivals. “Minsk” tells the story of one couple who witnessed and became the victims of the authorities’ brutal cra
By Kyiv Post
“Show the whole world what happened there” – Oleksandr Shchur, the producer and screenwriter of the film “Bucha.” EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Sep. 22, 2022
In an exclusive interview with the Kyiv Post, producer and scriptwriter of “Bucha,” Oleksandr Shchur, talks about the plot, actors, filming, and reaction to the recently presented trailer of the film.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Grit on Show in Venice Documentary
War in Ukraine
Sep. 8, 2022
For director Evgeny Afineevsky, there was no time to waste in showing the world how ordinary Ukrainians are braving the grinding war with grit and determination in his new documentary at Venice. “Free
By AFP
Ukrainian Heart of US Cinematographer Andrij Parekh EXCLUSIVE
Movies
May. 30, 2022
My conversation with Andrij Parekh, Emmy Award winner of the highly acclaimed American TV series “Succession” took place a few weeks before the war started on Feb. 24.  Parekh is of Ukrainian and Indi
By Lesia Dubenko
Loznitsa’s ‘Babyn Yar. Context’ documentary lacks context EXCLUSIVE
Movies
Oct. 13, 2021
Some films can be inherently flawed but still useful by triggering a debate and raising public awareness about an important issue. Such is “Babyn Yar. Context,” a new archival documentary by Ukrainian
By Artur Korniienko
All English film screenings in Kyiv cinemas are now on one website EXCLUSIVE
Movies
Sep. 29, 2021
All film screenings in different Kyiv cinemas are now brought together on one website. English Cinema Kyiv was launched in early September by Danish expat Klaus Jensen to give the local international
By Elina Kent
Film critic: ‘Bad Roads’ is most humane look at war in Ukraine EXCLUSIVE
Movies
Nov. 5, 2020
It takes courage to step into the shoes of people in the middle of Russia’s war against Ukraine and empathize with both a Donbas resident and a separatist militant. Ukraine’s most-acclaimed screenwrit
By Artur Korniienko
Film critic: Ukraine you’d never leave in flashy ‘Goodbye Golovin’ short EXCLUSIVE
Movies
Oct. 13, 2020
Ukraine is a post-Soviet urban oasis beautifully shot by a Canadian crew in “Goodbye Golovin,” this year’s short film winner of the Odesa International Film Festival. But that polished image seems sli
By Artur Korniienko
Ethics compromises, cliches haunt dissident Vasyl Stus biopic EXCLUSIVE
Movies
Sep. 6, 2019
There is one “villain” in the Vasyl Stus biopic “Censored” that Ukrainians would have wanted to have been named. But, due to legal threats, he wasn’t. In a key film scene, Stus, the Ukrainian dissiden
By Artur Korniienko
Ukraine ready to launch its own Oscars EXCLUSIVE
Movies
Apr. 19, 2017
Kyiv will roll out the red carpet for some of Ukraine’s biggest film stars this week as the glitz and glamor of Hollywood meet the grit and grace of Ukrainian film on the red carpet outside of the Fai
By Lee Reaney
New Canadian movie sheds light on horror of Holodomor famine EXCLUSIVE
Movies
Nov. 18, 2016
“Bitter Harvest,” the first major movie about the genocidal artificial famine engineered by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in the 1930s, comes to cinemas in Ukraine and the U.S. in February 2017. “Bitt
By Anna Yakutenko
Ukraine Today: New Ukrainian animated movie to be released in 2017
Movies
Oct. 21, 2016
The studio Image Pictures has launched a teaser of the animated movie “Clara”- a 3D family comedy film The release of the full-length animated movie Clara is expected in 2017. In 2016, the trailer is
By Ukraine Today