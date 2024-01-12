Latest

War in Ukraine
22 hours ago
With an eye on US aid potentially diminishing, Zelensky urged Germany to use its economic weight to rally EU partners to give more to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.
By AFP
US
1 day ago
Away from the battlefield, the shifting sands of US domestic politics, combined with a confident Russia, make it vital to build an effective US-Ukraine partnership to ensure international security.
By Vadym Ivchenko
US
1 day ago
A bipartisan deal tying aid for Kyiv, a Biden priority, with money for border security, as Republicans have demanded, had seemed in the cards just days ago.
By AFP
Ukraine
1 day ago
About a constitutional tradition designed to safeguard democracy and sovereignty with immediate relevance for today, and not only for the US.
By Timothy Snyder
US
2 days ago
Angry trump humiliated by a massive damages verdict against him after defaming a woman he was found to have sexually assaulted.
By AFP
Ukraine
2 days ago
The following opinion piece was originally received as a reader’s comment to a Kyiv Post article, which we thought was worth sharing with our wider readership.
By Matthew Westberg
Ukraine
2 days ago
Complex negotiations now appear to have collapsed after lobbying by Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee to contest the November presidential election.
By AFP
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 15:58
The United States must declare that its goal is for Ukraine to win and, at long last, must make it the main US policy. And the corollary is that Russia must be defeated.
By Anders Aslund
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 12:21
A source familiar with the talks said negotiators were trying to “revive” the effort by altering the legislation to bolster its appeal to Senate conservatives.
By Euractiv
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 08:25
The US National Security Council said Russia was “watching closely” to see whether Washington would continue to deliver support for Ukraine.
By AFP
War in Ukraine
Jan. 26, 04:23
Trump sabotages Ukraine aid; Germany and UK discuss ways to send Kyiv more cruise missiles; Russians killed 521 children in the war; Huge Kyiv cyberattack on FSB; Forces trade gains around Avdiivka
By John Moretti
US
Jan. 25, 08:53
Trump won in the New Hampshire Republican primary, but runner-up Nikki Haley did well enough to show that her challenge is acquiring momentum.
By Jason Jay Smart, Hether Beck
US
Jan. 24, 13:22
Lloyd Austin finally put concerns that weapons supplied to Ukraine could have been mismanaged to bed, following earlier criticism of the application of US control measures by the Pentagon.
By Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 09:55
As a global leader, beacon of freedom and land of opportunity, certain imperatives should be driving US support for Ukraine. Is an increasingly inward focus leaving the EU to pick up the pieces?
By Askold S. Lozynskyj
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 08:41
Trump -- the clear frontrunner to secure the Republican nomination for the election in November -- has repeatedly boasted he could end Russia's war in a day if he came back to power.
By AFP
War in Ukraine
Jan. 22, 13:09
US lawmakers passed a spending bill just a day before funding for parts of the government was to run out. They now have one more month to negotiate Biden’s $110bn aid package for Ukraine and Israel.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko