22 hours ago
With an eye on US aid potentially diminishing, Zelensky urged Germany to use its economic weight to rally EU partners to give more to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.
1 day ago
Away from the battlefield, the shifting sands of US domestic politics, combined with a confident Russia, make it vital to build an effective US-Ukraine partnership to ensure international security.
1 day ago
A bipartisan deal tying aid for Kyiv, a Biden priority, with money for border security, as Republicans have demanded, had seemed in the cards just days ago.
1 day ago
About a constitutional tradition designed to safeguard democracy and sovereignty with immediate relevance for today, and not only for the US.
2 days ago
Angry trump humiliated by a massive damages verdict against him after defaming a woman he was found to have sexually assaulted.
2 days ago
The following opinion piece was originally received as a reader’s comment to a Kyiv Post article, which we thought was worth sharing with our wider readership.
2 days ago
Complex negotiations now appear to have collapsed after lobbying by Donald Trump, the likely Republican nominee to contest the November presidential election.
Jan. 26, 15:58
The United States must declare that its goal is for Ukraine to win and, at long last, must make it the main US policy. And the corollary is that Russia must be defeated.
Jan. 26, 12:21
A source familiar with the talks said negotiators were trying to “revive” the effort by altering the legislation to bolster its appeal to Senate conservatives.
Jan. 26, 08:25
The US National Security Council said Russia was “watching closely” to see whether Washington would continue to deliver support for Ukraine.
Jan. 26, 04:23
Trump Kills Ukraine Aid Bill That Senate Leaders Call 'Urgent Priority' – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 26
Trump sabotages Ukraine aid; Germany and UK discuss ways to send Kyiv more cruise missiles; Russians killed 521 children in the war; Huge Kyiv cyberattack on FSB; Forces trade gains around Avdiivka
Jan. 25, 08:53
Trump won in the New Hampshire Republican primary, but runner-up Nikki Haley did well enough to show that her challenge is acquiring momentum.
Jan. 24, 13:22
US Defense Secretary Says No Misuse of Weapons by Ukraine and Encourages Continued International Support
Lloyd Austin finally put concerns that weapons supplied to Ukraine could have been mismanaged to bed, following earlier criticism of the application of US control measures by the Pentagon.
Jan. 23, 09:55
As a global leader, beacon of freedom and land of opportunity, certain imperatives should be driving US support for Ukraine. Is an increasingly inward focus leaving the EU to pick up the pieces?
Jan. 23, 08:41
Trump -- the clear frontrunner to secure the Republican nomination for the election in November -- has repeatedly boasted he could end Russia's war in a day if he came back to power.
Jan. 22, 13:09
US lawmakers passed a spending bill just a day before funding for parts of the government was to run out. They now have one more month to negotiate Biden’s $110bn aid package for Ukraine and Israel.