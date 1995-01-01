War
Ukraine
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Videos
Podcasts
Analysis
Corruption Watch
Opinions
Culture
History
Sports
Cartoons
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
Analysis
Corruption Watch
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Opinions
Videos
Podcasts
Cartoons
Culture
History
Business Wire
Sports
Classifieds
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
World
Economics
Videos
Podcasts
Analysis
Opinions
Classifieds
Spotlight
EN
UK
EN
UK
Back
North Sea
Latest
Europe
Moscow Mapped, Maybe Mined Important Infrastructure on North Sea Bottom
NATO suspects Russia may have mined undersea infrastructure in the North Sea using oceanographic research vessels and fishing boats after explosives were found on a British cable.
By Kyiv Post
Jul. 1
back to top