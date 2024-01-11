Latest

Ukraine
Jan. 20, 09:50
OPINION: Impressions from Davos
With Ukraine prominently represented through various special events, Western politicians spoke in fervent unison at Davos, signaling a desire for action and a recognition that Russia must be defeated.
By Anders Aslund
Europe
Jan. 20, 08:56
Europe to Step up Ammunition Production Amid Ukraine Warnings
Ukraine meanwhile called on western nations to stop Russia sourcing key parts for its own weapons production for the war that will soon be two years old and has left tens of thousands dead.
By AFP
Europe
Jan. 19, 18:24
EU Eyes New Russia Sanctions for Second Anniversary of War
European diplomats admit it is becoming increasingly difficult to agree on further sectors of the Russian economy to target in a bid to drain Moscow's war chest.  
By AFP
Europe
Jan. 19, 17:53
‘Expect the Unexpected’: NATO Official Tells Civilians to Prepare for War With Russia
The chairman of NATO’s military committee said the bloc is preparing for a potential war with Russia and warned civilians to be ready as the largest post-Cold War NATO exercise is due to take place.
By Leo Chiu
Europe
Jan. 19, 08:13
Any Ukraine Defeat Would Not End Well For Europe: Lithuania FM
Landsbergis warned Europe had "not awakened to the reality" that the conflict in Ukraine is "Europe's war", as he called on the continent to prepare for any possible future aggression by Russia.
By AFP
Europe
Jan. 16, 17:01
Zelensky Says ‘Predator’ Putin Won’t Accept Frozen War
Zelensky said that in order for Kyiv to defeat Moscow’s forces in Ukraine, his forces needed help from the West to bolster its military capabilities in the air.
By AFP
Europe
Jan. 16, 13:33
Bulgaria Invests €6bn to Reinforce NATO’s Eastern Flank Logistics
Bulgaria’s move to reinforce NATO’s rapid deployment on the eastern flank is a slap in the face for Putin as he called for NATO withdrawal from Bulgaria and Romania in his 2022 ultimatum.
By Leo Chiu
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:24
West Weighs Risks of Funding Ukraine’s Reconstruction with Frozen Russian Assets
US envoy cautiously optimistic about the plan, but Europe needs to get on board first.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine
Jan. 15, 22:47
Swiss Accept Zelensky's Request to Stage Ukraine Peace Summit
Zelensky said that the Swiss peace summit: “must be exceptionally just, and the restoration of the force of international law must be truly complete.”
By AFP
Europe
Jan. 15, 14:30
UK Announces Biggest Military Deployment to NATO Exercises in Decades
The UK contingent will include fighter jets and surveillance aircraft, the navy's most advanced warships and submarines, and a full range of army capabilities, including special operations forces.
By AFP
Europe
Jan. 14, 20:31
Paris and Berlin Will Support Ukraine 'As Long as Necessary'
The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine, vetoed by Hungary's leader Viktor Orban. 
By AFP
Ukraine
Jan. 14, 10:54
The 10 Main Topics Zelensky Discussed During This Week’s Baltic Tour
The Ukrainian president covered topics ranging from domestic reforms to the effectiveness of the NATO-Ukraine Council format, and from digitalization to air defense systems.
By Kyiv Post
Europe
Jan. 13, 12:48
What’s at Stake for Europe as Taiwan Goes to the Polls?
Taiwan election highlights challenges for EU’s incoherent policy towards this region.
By Euractiv
Ukraine
Jan. 13, 10:38
ANALYSIS: What to Expect After the EU’s Historic Decision to Open Accession Negotiations
A former deputy minister with experience of preparing Ukraine for EU integration presents a candid assessment of what will be required at this stage to actually join the EU.
By Viktor Dovhan
Europe
Jan. 11, 15:15
German Eurofighter U-turn Heralds New Push for European Defence Collaboration
Germany lifting its five-year block and greenlighting the export of European fighter jets to Saudi Arabia shows its willingness to tighten European defence collaboration.
By Euractiv
Europe
Jan. 11, 14:36
ANALYSIS: As the US Dithers on Assistance to Ukraine, Europe Steps Up
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said her country will support Ukraine with weapons for the long term and called on “all countries” to do their part to defend democracy in Europe.
By Stefan Korshak