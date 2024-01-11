Latest
Ukraine
Jan. 20, 09:50
With Ukraine prominently represented through various special events, Western politicians spoke in fervent unison at Davos, signaling a desire for action and a recognition that Russia must be defeated.
Europe
Jan. 20, 08:56
Ukraine meanwhile called on western nations to stop Russia sourcing key parts for its own weapons production for the war that will soon be two years old and has left tens of thousands dead.
Europe
Jan. 19, 18:24
European diplomats admit it is becoming increasingly difficult to agree on further sectors of the Russian economy to target in a bid to drain Moscow's war chest.
Europe
Jan. 19, 17:53
The chairman of NATO’s military committee said the bloc is preparing for a potential war with Russia and warned civilians to be ready as the largest post-Cold War NATO exercise is due to take place.
Europe
Jan. 19, 08:13
Landsbergis warned Europe had "not awakened to the reality" that the conflict in Ukraine is "Europe's war", as he called on the continent to prepare for any possible future aggression by Russia.
Europe
Jan. 16, 17:01
Zelensky said that in order for Kyiv to defeat Moscow’s forces in Ukraine, his forces needed help from the West to bolster its military capabilities in the air.
Europe
Jan. 16, 13:33
Bulgaria’s move to reinforce NATO’s rapid deployment on the eastern flank is a slap in the face for Putin as he called for NATO withdrawal from Bulgaria and Romania in his 2022 ultimatum.
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 00:24
US envoy cautiously optimistic about the plan, but Europe needs to get on board first.
Ukraine
Jan. 15, 22:47
Zelensky said that the Swiss peace summit: “must be exceptionally just, and the restoration of the force of international law must be truly complete.”
Europe
Jan. 15, 14:30
The UK contingent will include fighter jets and surveillance aircraft, the navy's most advanced warships and submarines, and a full range of army capabilities, including special operations forces.
Europe
Jan. 14, 20:31
The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine, vetoed by Hungary's leader Viktor Orban.
Ukraine
Jan. 14, 10:54
The Ukrainian president covered topics ranging from domestic reforms to the effectiveness of the NATO-Ukraine Council format, and from digitalization to air defense systems.
Europe
Jan. 13, 12:48
Taiwan election highlights challenges for EU’s incoherent policy towards this region.
Ukraine
Jan. 13, 10:38
A former deputy minister with experience of preparing Ukraine for EU integration presents a candid assessment of what will be required at this stage to actually join the EU.
Europe
Jan. 11, 15:15
Germany lifting its five-year block and greenlighting the export of European fighter jets to Saudi Arabia shows its willingness to tighten European defence collaboration.
Europe
Jan. 11, 14:36
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said her country will support Ukraine with weapons for the long term and called on “all countries” to do their part to defend democracy in Europe.