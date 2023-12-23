Latest

Partisans
Jan. 8, 13:36
Moscow Deploys 35,000 National Guards to Counter Partisans in Occupied Ukraine
Russia has become concerned about partisan activity and anti-Kremlin attitudes among the local population in the occupied territories of Ukraine as its presidential elections approach.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
War in Ukraine
Jan. 8, 12:49
Russian Plane Accidentally Bombs Russian-Held City, Officials Use Incredible Euphemism
Russian planes are quite regularly dropping bombs on unintended targets and the latest incident comes just days after another jet accidentally bombed a Russian village.
By Kyiv Post
Luhansk
Dec. 23, 2023
Convicts Forced to Join Assault Units as Russia’s Recruitment Drive in Luhansk Falters
A Ukrainian official also said those who have money can “buy” their freedom, adding: “So much for the law and order of the Russian world.”
By Kyiv Post
War in Ukraine
Nov. 23, 2023
Russia Planning ‘War Crime,’ Will Deport Ukrainians Without Kremlin Passports from Occupied Territories on Jan.1
From the new year, all Ukrainians in the occupied territories who refuse to receive Russian passports will reportedly be considered foreigners and deported.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 2023
How to Behave in Occupied Territories to Avoid Being Labeled a Collaborator, According to Kyiv
It's okay to take Russian food aid and receive a pension or passport, but try and avoid appearing on Kremlin media, ombudsman tells Kyiv Post.
By Maryna Shashkova