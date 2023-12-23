Latest
Partisans
Jan. 8, 13:36
Russia has become concerned about partisan activity and anti-Kremlin attitudes among the local population in the occupied territories of Ukraine as its presidential elections approach.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 8, 12:49
Russian planes are quite regularly dropping bombs on unintended targets and the latest incident comes just days after another jet accidentally bombed a Russian village.
Luhansk
Dec. 23, 2023
A Ukrainian official also said those who have money can “buy” their freedom, adding: “So much for the law and order of the Russian world.”
War in Ukraine
Nov. 23, 2023
Russia Planning ‘War Crime,’ Will Deport Ukrainians Without Kremlin Passports from Occupied Territories on Jan.1
From the new year, all Ukrainians in the occupied territories who refuse to receive Russian passports will reportedly be considered foreigners and deported.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 20, 2023
It's okay to take Russian food aid and receive a pension or passport, but try and avoid appearing on Kremlin media, ombudsman tells Kyiv Post.