Germany
Jan. 24, 03:59
‘No More Tears,’ as Air Strike Deaths Hit 18 – War in Ukraine Update for Jan 24
“The Russian war will be brought back home,” promises Zelensky; In Germany, Kuleba asks for more ammo; Moscow moves another missile-bearing vessel to Black Sea; Russians inch forward around Avdiivka
By John Moretti
Telegram
Jan. 18, 14:34
Russia Bans Ukrainian in Occupied Territory Schools, Medvedev Posts ‘Genocidal’ Tirade
Former Russian President Medvedev just warned Ukrainians that if they keep on fighting, they will be wiped out and no longer exist as a nation - so it’s better to join Russia.
By Kyiv Post
Moscow
Jan. 12, 16:32
Russian Collaborator Jailed After Attempt to Collect Social Security Payments in Kyiv
The SBU said a woman who helped organize the sham referendum in eastern Ukraine has been sent to prison after attempting to collect social security payments for refugees in Kyiv.
By Leo Chiu
Luhansk
Dec. 23, 2023
Convicts Forced to Join Assault Units as Russia’s Recruitment Drive in Luhansk Falters
A Ukrainian official also said those who have money can “buy” their freedom, adding: “So much for the law and order of the Russian world.”
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
OPINION: Back to the USSR
While free Ukraine deals with high-tech problems caused by cyber-attacks, authorities in Russia-occupied areas are reverting to Soviet-style communication technology.
By Andriy Kurkov
Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
In Luhansk, Ukrainian Agents Eliminated Popov, an Occupation Authority Leader
In Ukraine, Oleg Popov is called a "legitimate target" because he actively helped the Russians in the war.
By Maryna Shashkova
War in Ukraine
Dec. 5, 2023
AFU Targets Russian Fuel Depot in Occupied Luhansk
Ukrainian drones, launched from approximately 100 kilometers away, navigated through active conflict zones and temporarily occupied territories to target the fuel depot.
By Julia Struck
Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
Russia Imported Over 100,000 Asian Migrants to Donbas, Plans to Create Cross-Border Commonwealth
Moscow plans to replace the local population in the occupied territories and to create a cross-border commonwealth of mixed Russian and Ukrainian regions.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
War in Ukraine
Nov. 8, 2023
‘This Will Happen to Every Traitor’: Ukraine Confirms Partisans Blew Up LNR Militia Head
The Russia-backed LNR “People’s Council” member and former separatist army head, Mykhailo Filiponenko, was killed in a car bomb in the occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Ukraine
Nov. 2, 2023
Russian Air Defense Forces Practice Intercepting ATACMS
Russia reacts to the success of Ukraine’s use of the US-made missile by instructing all its air defense troops to carry out simulator training to shoot them down.
By Kyiv Post
Luhansk
Sep. 5, 2023
Russian Official in Luhansk ‘Seriously Injured in SBU Special Operation’
Yuriy Afanasievsky is believed to hold the rank of major general and be an agent of the FSB central office, providing laundered funds to finance Leonid Pasechnyk, the head of the self-proclaimed "LPR"
By Maryna Shashkova