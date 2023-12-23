Latest
Germany
Jan. 24, 03:59
“The Russian war will be brought back home,” promises Zelensky; In Germany, Kuleba asks for more ammo; Moscow moves another missile-bearing vessel to Black Sea; Russians inch forward around Avdiivka
Jan. 18, 14:34
Former Russian President Medvedev just warned Ukrainians that if they keep on fighting, they will be wiped out and no longer exist as a nation - so it’s better to join Russia.
Moscow
Jan. 12, 16:32
The SBU said a woman who helped organize the sham referendum in eastern Ukraine has been sent to prison after attempting to collect social security payments for refugees in Kyiv.
Luhansk
Dec. 23, 2023
A Ukrainian official also said those who have money can “buy” their freedom, adding: “So much for the law and order of the Russian world.”
Ukraine
Dec. 19, 2023
While free Ukraine deals with high-tech problems caused by cyber-attacks, authorities in Russia-occupied areas are reverting to Soviet-style communication technology.
Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
In Ukraine, Oleg Popov is called a "legitimate target" because he actively helped the Russians in the war.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 5, 2023
Ukrainian drones, launched from approximately 100 kilometers away, navigated through active conflict zones and temporarily occupied territories to target the fuel depot.
Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
Moscow plans to replace the local population in the occupied territories and to create a cross-border commonwealth of mixed Russian and Ukrainian regions.
War in Ukraine
Nov. 8, 2023
The Russia-backed LNR “People’s Council” member and former separatist army head, Mykhailo Filiponenko, was killed in a car bomb in the occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk.
Ukraine
Nov. 2, 2023
Russia reacts to the success of Ukraine’s use of the US-made missile by instructing all its air defense troops to carry out simulator training to shoot them down.
Luhansk
Sep. 5, 2023
Yuriy Afanasievsky is believed to hold the rank of major general and be an agent of the FSB central office, providing laundered funds to finance Leonid Pasechnyk, the head of the self-proclaimed "LPR"