Crimea Partisans Expose Russian Missile Systems Protecting Sevastopol
Crimea
13 hours ago
According to the partisans, the Russians are attempting to use BM-21 Grad to neutralize naval drones employed by Ukraine to target the ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
By Kyiv Post
Partisans Scout Russian Missile Production Facility Near Moscow, Post Photos
Russia
Jan. 25, 17:29
The Russian enterprise is involved in the production of anti-ship, air-launched and other missile types in its Korolov plant 25 kilometers northeast of Moscow.
By Julia Struck
‘We Did a Little Magic’ – How Ukrainian Partisans Seduced Russian Soldiers Then Poisoned Them EXCLUSIVE
Mariupol
Jan. 23, 12:17
Partisans in Mariupol told Kyiv Post that Russian soldiers fell for a ruse involving some unpleasant vodka and a fake social media account for an "imaginary charming woman."
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
ISW Confirms Ukrainian Strike Sank Russian Tarantul Patrol Ship
ISW
Jan. 19, 18:00
On Dec. 29 and 30 Crimea’s occupation authorities claimed to have repelled strikes by Ukrainian air and sea drones on Sevastopol, but the ship was likely sunk then.
By Kyiv Post
Tarantul Patrol Ship, Stolen by Russians in 2014, Allegedly Sinks in Occupied Sevastopol
Crimea
Jan. 18, 14:47
Crimean partisans assume that the ship probably sank after an attack by Ukrainian naval drones. The Russians actively used the ship for military purposes.
By Kyiv Post
Moscow Deploys 35,000 National Guards to Counter Partisans in Occupied Ukraine
Partisans
Jan. 8, 13:36
Russia has become concerned about partisan activity and anti-Kremlin attitudes among the local population in the occupied territories of Ukraine as its presidential elections approach.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kremlin Plans to Equip Cruise Missiles with Cluster Munitions Ukrainian Partisans Say
Russia
Jan. 4, 22:55
The Ukrainian underground claims to have discovered documents showing the Russian Ministry of Defense plans to equip Kh-32 cruise missiles with cluster munitions.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Partisans Infiltrate Russian Command Post in Crimea
War in Ukraine
Dec. 25, 2023
ATESH partisans play a crucial role in gathering intelligence on the location and movements of Russian forces in occupied Crimea, as well as conducting daring operations.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Partisans Gave Russians an “Explosive 2023” and Plan for 2024
Ukraine
Dec. 21, 2023
Small but resourceful and dedicated groups of Ukrainian loyalists have given occupying Russians a taste of what they would have suffered throughout the country if their invasion had succeeded.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
War in Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2023
‘Freedom of Russia Legion’ volunteers declared the destruction of a Rosneft fuel tank, stating that Russia’s natural resources should serve the country, not be utilized for “a criminal war.”
By Julia Struck
Partisans 'Kill 24 Russian Soldiers with Poisoned Treats'
Crimea
Dec. 4, 2023
Ordnance is not the only way Ukrainians have been eliminating Russian occupation troops. A spate of poisonings by suspected partisans has taken its toll on Moscow’s forces as well.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Russia Imported Over 100,000 Asian Migrants to Donbas, Plans to Create Cross-Border Commonwealth
Ukraine
Dec. 1, 2023
Moscow plans to replace the local population in the occupied territories and to create a cross-border commonwealth of mixed Russian and Ukrainian regions.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Partisans Report Eliminating 5 High-Ranking Russian Officials in Occupied Kherson Village
War in Ukraine
Nov. 29, 2023
Ukrainian partisans claim the elimination of five high-ranking Russian officials, while Russian Telegram channels report four police officials killed and 17 injured in occupied village of Yuvileyne.
By Kyiv Post
Russia Initiates Psyops Plan to Catch Mariupol Partisans
War in Ukraine
Nov. 27, 2023
Moscow has begun to spread “fake” rumors that partisans in Mariupol are killing Russian soldiers which the resistance believes is a plot designed to flush them out.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
FSB Officers ‘Poisoned by Partisans’ After Ordering Restaurant Takeaway
Partisans
Nov. 22, 2023
Another officer is reportedly the ICU after being poisoned last week in Melitopol. The city’s mayor-in-exile has given credit to Ukrainian partisans.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Partisans Unfurl Ukrainian Flag in Russian-Occupied Crimea – 'We Await the AFU'
Crimea
Nov. 15, 2023
Members of the civil resistance movement "Yellow Ribbon" staged an action, installing the Ukrainian flag atop Boyka Mount in Crimea.
By Julia Struck