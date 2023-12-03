Latest

Les Kurbas, the Man Who Formed Ukrainian Theater in-depth
Ukraine
Dec. 3, 2023
Les Kurbas, the Man Who Formed Ukrainian Theater
The seeds sown by Les Kurbas on the Ukrainian stage sprouted in the following generations of artists, with great works of theatrical art and bold innovations of modern theater.
By Andriy Bondar
“My Dream is for the Empire to Disintegrate”: Wartime Theater in Lviv EXCLUSIVE
Theater
Dec. 4, 2022
“My Dream is for the Empire to Disintegrate”: Wartime Theater in Lviv
Theater, like everything in Ukraine, has been transformed as a result of the war. At first, performances were abandoned in order to house refugees. Inevitably the artists began to create performances
By Milovan Mracevich
“Waiting for Godot” and Recovery in Ukraine EXCLUSIVE
War in Ukraine
Nov. 26, 2022
OPINION: “Waiting for Godot” and Recovery in Ukraine
Cultural life is burgeoning in some parts of Ukraine, while in others basic services remain out of reach. Adam and Eve, Isaac Newton, and Steve Jobs have something in common: For all of them the apple
By Andriy Kurkov