Latest
Ukraine
Dec. 3, 2023
The seeds sown by Les Kurbas on the Ukrainian stage sprouted in the following generations of artists, with great works of theatrical art and bold innovations of modern theater.
Theater
Dec. 4, 2022
Theater, like everything in Ukraine, has been transformed as a result of the war. At first, performances were abandoned in order to house refugees. Inevitably the artists began to create performances
War in Ukraine
Nov. 26, 2022
Cultural life is burgeoning in some parts of Ukraine, while in others basic services remain out of reach. Adam and Eve, Isaac Newton, and Steve Jobs have something in common: For all of them the apple