Foreigners fighting for Ukraine as part of the International Legion can opt out after six months while Ukrainians serving in the military can’t, but not all positions are open to foreigners.
Jun. 25
'Russia is an Enemy to the World' - International Legion Mortarmen Shares War Experience in Latest HUR Documentary
Two American and one European volunteer from a mortar team in the International Legion talk about their motivation and experience serving in a mortar team near Chasiv Yar.
Jun. 24