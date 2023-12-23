Latest
Russia
1 day ago
HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov has questioned the evidence provided by Moscow so far, but also conceded that “neither side can fully answer what happened there.”
Russia
Jan. 24, 16:26
Ukrainian intelligence reports that hackers successfully destroyed 280 servers, estimating the value of the digital array lost by Russia to be at least $10 million.
Drones
Jan. 24, 13:02
Ukraine’s military intelligence department disclosed details of a special operation during which three Russian Tu-22M3 bombers were destroyed at the Soltsy airfield in the Novgorod region of Russia.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 21, 10:46
Russia’s Shcheglovsky Val defense enterprise manufactured Pantsir-S missile systems, developed guided weapons for its ground forces, air defense systems, quick-firing cannons and small arms.
Russia
Jan. 19, 12:49
Sources in Kyiv’s security services told Kyiv Post that Ukrainian Intelligence was behind the drone attacks, causing an oil depot fire in Bryansk with four tanks ablaze.
Crimea
Jan. 15, 14:22
In exchange for information about Russian efforts, Ukrainian partisans have been offering good money to construction workers, residents and even soldiers building defenses in occupied Crimea.
Drones
Jan. 15, 12:49
The deputy chief of Ukraine’s defense intelligence said Russia has ramped up production of missiles and drones, but is sending nearly all of them straight to Ukraine due to shortages.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 17:27
An intercepted call between a soldier and his friend Max describes either a genuine mass desertion, or a vindictive commander seeking to blame others for his lack of success.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 11, 12:06
Ukraine’s defense intelligence said Russia now lacks the capacity to start a conflict elsewhere, therefore the entire Russian ground force is now committed to Ukraine.
Russia
Jan. 9, 10:49
Ukraine’s military intelligence received 100 gigabytes of classified information from a Russian drone and electronic warfare manufacturer, and hackers doxed clients of Russia’s Alfa-Bank.
Russia
Jan. 8, 07:00
Ukraine’s special forces have been particularly active in the Belgorod region in recent days and this attack comes just days after a raid by Kyiv’s troops into the area.
Russia
Jan. 5, 17:42
New Video: Ukraine’s Special Forces Raided Russia’s Belgorod Region, Attacking an Enemy Platoon – HUR
Ukrainian military intelligence released a video showcasing what it said is the successful operation of special forces “inside enemy territory” – laying mines and attacking a Russian platoon.
Russia
Jan. 4, 14:55
Kyiv Post sources in the special services report that a Su-34 fighter-bomber burned down at the Shagol airfield in Chelyabinsk last night, with hints of HUR involvement.
HUR
Jan. 3, 20:39
Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they had exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers in a UAE brokered deal, the first such prisoner of war exchange in months.
Russia
Dec. 23, 2023
In an intercepted call to a friend fighting at the front, the man also claims military registration cards for teenagers are being delivered to his place of work.
Nuclear weapons
Dec. 20, 2023
“Viktor Mikhailovich” supposedly a former Kremlin insider publishes his take on what’s happening with President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle on his social media channel.