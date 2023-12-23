Latest

‘Why Hide the Bodies?’ – Ukraine Demands Proof From Russia as POW Mystery Deepens
1 day ago
HUR Chief Kyrylo Budanov has questioned the evidence provided by Moscow so far, but also conceded that “neither side can fully answer what happened there.”
By Kyiv Post
HUR Reports Cyberattack on Russian State Satellite Data Processing Center
Jan. 24, 16:26
Ukrainian intelligence reports that hackers successfully destroyed 280 servers, estimating the value of the digital array lost by Russia to be at least $10 million.
By Julia Struck
Russian Bombers Were Destroyed in Russia After 600 Kilometers Spec Ops Infiltration
Jan. 24, 13:02
Ukraine’s military intelligence department disclosed details of a special operation during which three Russian Tu-22M3 bombers were destroyed at the Soltsy airfield in the Novgorod region of Russia.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kyiv Confirms Successful Drone Attack on Military Factory in Russia’s Tula Region
Jan. 21, 10:46
Russia’s Shcheglovsky Val defense enterprise manufactured Pantsir-S missile systems, developed guided weapons for its ground forces, air defense systems, quick-firing cannons and small arms.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko, Alisa Orlova
Ukrainian Intel Confirms It Struck Russian Oil Depot and Gunpowder Factory
Jan. 19, 12:49
Sources in Kyiv’s security services told Kyiv Post that Ukrainian Intelligence was behind the drone attacks, causing an oil depot fire in Bryansk with four tanks ablaze.
By Julia Struck
Ukrainian Partisans Recruit More Agents in Crimea
Jan. 15, 14:22
In exchange for information about Russian efforts, Ukrainian partisans have been offering good money to construction workers, residents and even soldiers building defenses in occupied Crimea.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Missiles and Drones Being Deployed ‘Right Off the Assembly Line’
Jan. 15, 12:49
The deputy chief of Ukraine’s defense intelligence said Russia has ramped up production of missiles and drones, but is sending nearly all of them straight to Ukraine due to shortages.
By Leo Chiu
'Half a Battalion Escaped to The Forest' – Russian Soldier Blamed for Mass Refusal to Fight
Jan. 12, 17:27
An intercepted call between a soldier and his friend Max describes either a genuine mass desertion, or a vindictive commander seeking to blame others for his lack of success.
By Alisa Orlova
Russia Committed Entire Ground Force of 462,000 to Ukraine Invasion: Kyiv Intelligence
Jan. 11, 12:06
Ukraine’s defense intelligence said Russia now lacks the capacity to start a conflict elsewhere, therefore the entire Russian ground force is now committed to Ukraine.
By Leo Chiu
Treasure Trove of Classified Kremlin Info Uncovered by Ukrainian Intel, Doxed by Hackers
Jan. 9, 10:49
Ukraine’s military intelligence received 100 gigabytes of classified information from a Russian drone and electronic warfare manufacturer, and hackers doxed clients of Russia’s Alfa-Bank.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Drone Op Takes Out Air Defense Systems Inside Russia
Jan. 8, 07:00
Ukraine’s special forces have been particularly active in the Belgorod region in recent days and this attack comes just days after a raid by Kyiv’s troops into the area.
By Kyiv Post
New Video: Ukraine’s Special Forces Raided Russia’s Belgorod Region, Attacking an Enemy Platoon – HUR
Jan. 5, 17:42
Ukrainian military intelligence released a video showcasing what it said is the successful operation of special forces “inside enemy territory” – laying mines and attacking a Russian platoon.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko, Christopher Stewart
Su-34 Fighter-Bomber Burns on the Tarmac East of Russia’s Ural Mountains
Jan. 4, 14:55
Kyiv Post sources in the special services report that a Su-34 fighter-bomber burned down at the Shagol airfield in Chelyabinsk last night, with hints of HUR involvement.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Wednesday Sees Largest Single POW Exchange – 230 Ukrainians Returned
Jan. 3, 20:39
Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they had exchanged hundreds of captive soldiers in a UAE brokered deal, the first such prisoner of war exchange in months.
By Kyiv Post
‘I Think We're Screwed’ – Russian Civilian Fears Second Mobilization Wave Before Summer
Dec. 23, 2023
In an intercepted call to a friend fighting at the front, the man also claims military registration cards for teenagers are being delivered to his place of work.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
GeneralSVR - A Year of Fact, Fiction and Fantasy?
Dec. 20, 2023
“Viktor Mikhailovich” supposedly a former Kremlin insider publishes his take on what’s happening with President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle on his social media channel.
By Steve Brown