Foreign nationals can join the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and become an official service member of Ukraine – not mercenaries – through the International Legion a military unit founded in 2022, after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion, that primarily consisted of foreign volunteers.

However, foreign nationals are only eligible for non-officer roles, though military and combat experience is only a preferred but not mandatory requirement.

“Combat experience is not required but would increase the chances of being accepted. Combat experience might include paramilitary or militias experience” read the International Legion website.

The website’s FAQ section stated that some roles might require Ukrainian language proficiency, and roles are typically assigned after the training process.

“However, some things require knowledge of local customs and the Ukrainian language. For example, positions of clerks, lawyers, logistics managers, surgeons, etc. Usually, your exact role will be determined after the training process, but you should specify in your email application if you have any preferences,” it read.

The website also provides extensive details on the enlistment process. It says the approximate salary is “$550 per month behind the front line, $1,100 per month for service in a dangerous zone, and up to $4,800 per month for combat deployment” – the same as for a regular Ukrainian soldier.

Foreigners interested in joining need to register on the website, fill out a questionnaire, and report on their experience and skills.

After that, the recruiting department would review the application and submit the candidacies to the combat unit – one of many within the Ukrainian Ground Forces, which might not be specifically a part of the international regiments – if found suitable, where the volunteer would then come to Ukraine, sign a contract, and join the AFU officially.

In a recent press release, the International Legion chief of staff also explained the recruitment process.

“In the detachment, the commander selects those servicemen who are needed. After that, the recruiting department makes an appeal to the foreigner himself.

“He comes to Ukraine, he is escorted, he signs a contract and joins the ranks of the Armed Forces,” said the officer, who’s part of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), an agency that oversaw the operations of some Legion units and regiments.

Travel expenses for those who passed selection are not covered by the Ukrainian authorities.

According to the HUR officer, International Legion fighters can terminate the contract “on their own initiative” after six months of service and they are not obliged to stay until the end of the war, which is a requirement for locals now serving in the Ukrainian military.

“It is a good bonus that they sign a contract, but are not obliged to stay here for one, two, three or five years. He stayed for several months and saw what was happening.

“Perhaps he needs time: to stop, reassess, understand why he is not ready, what skills and knowledge he needs to acquire. Or he is ready to get them here, in battle,” said the unnamed official in a documentary.

However, the site also says it’s not possible to terminate the contract during a combat deployment.

On June 24, Kyiv Post reported the experience of two American and one European volunteers serving in a mortar team under the International Legion on the eastern front, citing a documentary released by HUR.

In January, Kyiv Post also interviewed fighters from the Kastus Kalinoŭski Regiment, a fighting unit formed by Belarusian nationals that is a part of Ukraine’s International Legion.