War
Ukraine
Corruption Watch
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Videos
Analysis
Opinions
Culture
History
Sports
Cartoons
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
Analysis
Corruption Watch
World
North America
Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East
Asia
Economics
Business
Technology
Finance
Agriculture
Opinions
Videos
Cartoons
Culture
History
Business Wire
Sports
Classifieds
Spotlight
War
Ukraine
World
Economics
Videos
Analysis
Opinions
Classifieds
Spotlight
EN
UK
EN
UK
Back
Women in Ukraine
Latest
EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Jan. 24, 10:53
OPINION: Rebuilding Ukraine: The Task for Women
Without transformative shifts in our employment landscape and championing the pivotal role of women, meeting the goal of a robust post-war Ukrainian economy might remain a distant dream.
By Nina Levchuk
back to top