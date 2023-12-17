Latest

Pixelated Realities: Safeguarding Ukraine’s Threatened Heritage
Art
Dec. 17, 2023
Combining technology, historical preservation and artistic know-how, one start-up is setting its sights on the revitalization of Ukraine’s monuments and heritage.
By Ugo Poletti
Bullets Flying in All Directions in Ukrainian Wartime Society EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
As Ukraine fights an existential war against an invading external enemy, some of its citizens are waging “internal wars” against each other over art and language.
By Andriy Kurkov
Ukraine’s Maria Bashkirtseva Died Young, But Left a Rich Artistic Legacy
Art
Oct. 1, 2023
Maria Bashkirtseva, author of the first painting by a female artist to be exhibited in the Louvre, was a patriot of her native Ukraine, yet Russia stole her name and fame.
By Andriy Bondar
Event Showcases Ukrainian Folk Art – ‘There's More to Ukraine Than War’
Kyiv
Sep. 30, 2023
The “Etnika: Ukrainian Folk Arts and Crafts” event showed off Ukrainian cultural traditions like glassblowing, egg-painting, white-on-white embroidery and painted ceramics through a series of videos.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
How a Burning 'Phoenix' Put Ukraine Centre Stage at Burning Man EXCLUSIVE
Art
Sep. 8, 2023
Ukrainian Artist Oleksiy Say tells Kyiv Post in an exclusive interview about the moment at the iconic Burning Man Festival in Nevada.
By Anya Korzun
The Hedgehog Temple: A Tribute to Fallen Ukrainians at Burning Man
War in Ukraine
Aug. 31, 2023
The Ukrainian team created a sculpture that looks like a hedgehog. They used metal spikes called anti-tank "Czech hedgehogs" and covered them with a camouflage net.
By Kyiv Post
The Things We Remember
Ukraine
Jul. 16, 2023
How we remember the past shapes how we will live the future. Ukraine’s monuments have undergone as turbulent a history as its people. What can be expected after victory?
By Chris Hennemeyer
Stolen Culture: Arkhip Kuindzhi, the Mariupol Artist Who Painted Ukraine
Ukraine
Jan. 7, 2023
Kuindzhi’s bucolic Ukrainian landscapes are a stark contrast to the industrial devastation and plunder Moscow has unleashed, including on the artist’s museum.
By Anna Neplii
Stolen Culture, Tortured Life: Ukrainian Artist Kazimir Malevich
Ukraine
Jan. 6, 2023
In addition to annexing Ukrainian land, Russia is no stranger to stealing Ukrainian culture and torturing its pioneers.
By Anna Neplii
Renowned Artist Banksy Creates in War-Torn Ukraine
Art
Nov. 13, 2022
Anonymous British graffiti artist Banksy has unveiled a new mural on the side of a war-damaged building in Ukraine. On Nov. 11, the award-winning artist posted his latest work on Instagram, depicting
By Adrian Smith
Roitburd “Cult Personalities” Exhibition Unveiled in Kyiv EXCLUSIVE
Art
Oct. 9, 2022
The Vakulenko Art Consulting Gallery is staging a personal exhibition entitled “Cult Personalities” by the famous contemporary Ukrainian artist Oleksandr Roitburd. The exposition opened in the Ukraini
By Aleksandra Klitina
About Me – the INSIGHT exhibition in Kyiv
Art
Oct. 1, 2022
The INSIGHT art project is an understanding of something that is not obvious. Cultural and artistic information provide such an understanding. If we start from the meaning of the word itself, this cou
By Aleksandra Klitina
Chornobyl Bride, Gun Dress – Interview with Isagus, Artist Inspired by Ukraine. EXCLUSIVE
Art
Sep. 3, 2022
Famous artist Isagus, who is currently visiting Kyiv, speaks exclusively to Kyiv Post. Isagus described her artworks and performances about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the threat of radiation, an
By Kyiv Post
Exhibition of Famous Naive Art Painter Prymachenko Held in Lviv
Art
Aug. 13, 2022
An exhibition of works by Maria Prymachenko is being held at The Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum in Lviv. It was unveiled on July 27 and will run till October 30. It includes more than 100 works by
By Aleksandra Klitina
New War Exhibition In Kyiv Compares Putin to Hitler
Art
Jul. 9, 2022
A new exhibition has opened in Kyiv’s National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II (Museum of War). Titled ‘Lend-Lease: Reload’, the exhibit is devoted to the history of military and econ
By Aleksandra Klitina
‘No to war’: Ukraine children recount invasion through art
War in Ukraine
Jul. 9, 2022
A woman’s portrait painted in blue and yellow — the colours of the Ukrainian flag — and streaked with blood-red paint is among 300 pictures by Ukrainian children displayed in a Kyiv bomb shelter Frida
By AFP