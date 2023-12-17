Latest
Art
Dec. 17, 2023
Combining technology, historical preservation and artistic know-how, one start-up is setting its sights on the revitalization of Ukraine’s monuments and heritage.
Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
As Ukraine fights an existential war against an invading external enemy, some of its citizens are waging “internal wars” against each other over art and language.
Art
Oct. 1, 2023
Maria Bashkirtseva, author of the first painting by a female artist to be exhibited in the Louvre, was a patriot of her native Ukraine, yet Russia stole her name and fame.
Kyiv
Sep. 30, 2023
The “Etnika: Ukrainian Folk Arts and Crafts” event showed off Ukrainian cultural traditions like glassblowing, egg-painting, white-on-white embroidery and painted ceramics through a series of videos.
Art
Sep. 8, 2023
Ukrainian Artist Oleksiy Say tells Kyiv Post in an exclusive interview about the moment at the iconic Burning Man Festival in Nevada.
War in Ukraine
Aug. 31, 2023
The Ukrainian team created a sculpture that looks like a hedgehog. They used metal spikes called anti-tank "Czech hedgehogs" and covered them with a camouflage net.
Ukraine
Jul. 16, 2023
How we remember the past shapes how we will live the future. Ukraine’s monuments have undergone as turbulent a history as its people. What can be expected after victory?
Ukraine
Jan. 7, 2023
Kuindzhi’s bucolic Ukrainian landscapes are a stark contrast to the industrial devastation and plunder Moscow has unleashed, including on the artist’s museum.
Ukraine
Jan. 6, 2023
In addition to annexing Ukrainian land, Russia is no stranger to stealing Ukrainian culture and torturing its pioneers.
Art
Nov. 13, 2022
Anonymous British graffiti artist Banksy has unveiled a new mural on the side of a war-damaged building in Ukraine. On Nov. 11, the award-winning artist posted his latest work on Instagram, depicting
Art
Oct. 9, 2022
The Vakulenko Art Consulting Gallery is staging a personal exhibition entitled “Cult Personalities” by the famous contemporary Ukrainian artist Oleksandr Roitburd. The exposition opened in the Ukraini
Art
Oct. 1, 2022
The INSIGHT art project is an understanding of something that is not obvious. Cultural and artistic information provide such an understanding. If we start from the meaning of the word itself, this cou
Art
Sep. 3, 2022
Famous artist Isagus, who is currently visiting Kyiv, speaks exclusively to Kyiv Post. Isagus described her artworks and performances about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the threat of radiation, an
Art
Aug. 13, 2022
An exhibition of works by Maria Prymachenko is being held at The Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum in Lviv. It was unveiled on July 27 and will run till October 30. It includes more than 100 works by
Art
Jul. 9, 2022
A new exhibition has opened in Kyiv’s National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II (Museum of War). Titled ‘Lend-Lease: Reload’, the exhibit is devoted to the history of military and econ
War in Ukraine
Jul. 9, 2022
A woman’s portrait painted in blue and yellow — the colours of the Ukrainian flag — and streaked with blood-red paint is among 300 pictures by Ukrainian children displayed in a Kyiv bomb shelter Frida