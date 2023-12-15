War
World Bank
Latest
Ukraine
Dec. 15, 2023
The World Bank Allocates Over a Billion Dollars to Ukraine, Primarily From Japan
These funds will be directed to the payment of pensions, teachers' salaries, and support of internally displaced persons, allowing Ukraine to focus its internal resources on the needs of the military.
By Kyiv Post
