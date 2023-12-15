The World Bank has earmarked an additional $1.34 billion for Ukraine, with the bulk of the funding, approximately $1.086 billion, originating from the Japanese government, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

He announced the allocation via Telegram channel, emphasizing that these funds will play a crucial role in supporting various key areas, including pension disbursements, teachers' salaries, and aid for internally displaced persons.

Additionally, grants from the US, Switzerland, and the Fund for Support, Reconstruction, and Reform of Ukraine (URTF) contribute to this financial package.

Shmyhal highlighted the importance of international assistance, noting that it bolsters Ukraine’s macro-financial stability and allows the country to focus its internal resources on the needs of the military.

The World Bank had earlier disclosed in December that Ukraine would receive $1.2 billion in financial support. The funds are designated to support 29 programs aimed at providing social assistance to the most vulnerable segments of the population.

During a visit to Washington on Dec. 11-12, President Volodymyr Zelensky engaged in discussions with key figures, including Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Banga.

Zelensky expressed Ukraine's interest in deepening cooperation with the World Bank for the country's transformation. In response, Banga affirmed the World Bank's commitment to providing financial support and sharing global best practices to aid in the recovery of the Ukrainian economy.

Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
Similar topics of Interest

Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing

On Monday, local authorities in Dorohusk on the Poland-Ukraine border said they were withdrawing permission for protests. On Friday, the regional court in Lublin said the protest could go ahead.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
1 hour ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine
By Maryna Shashkova
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
2 hours ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Orban Links Ukraine Aid to Release of All EU Funds for Hungary
Next » Ukrainians Voice Cautious Hopes Over EU Accession Talks