‼️🇺🇦 🏴‍☠️Russian Representative to the United Nations: Ukraine under this dictatorship is ready to drown itself in blood: Zelensky spoke out against negotiations with Russia at a UN meeting



▪️The conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved through negotiations and “Russia can only be… https://t.co/tE4ZhaCN7M pic.twitter.com/uBhzzmDJwR