WORLD BRIEFING: January 28, 2024
Economy
20 hours ago
The world in focus as seen by a Canadian leading global affairs analyst, writer and speaker, in his review of international media.
By Michael Bociurkiw
Top 10 Ukrainian Startups – A Quick Overview
Economy
1 day ago
Ukraine has produced numerous startups, and some of them have grown globally and become household names in the tech world as they embark on a journey to capture overseas markets.
By Leo Chiu
Rebuilding Ukraine: The Task for Women EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Jan. 24, 10:53
Without transformative shifts in our employment landscape and championing the pivotal role of women, meeting the goal of a robust post-war Ukrainian economy might remain a distant dream.
By Nina Levchuk
Polish Truckers to Suspend Border Blockade Until March
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 16:55
Polish truckers will suspend their 3-month-long blockade starting tomorrow until March after reaching an agreement on “certain conditions” with the government.
By Leo Chiu
A Call from Kyiv to Davos: Curbing Russian Oil and Gas Would Bring Peace in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Jan. 14, 12:23
As Davos deliberates on the economic future, the call from Kyiv is resolute: put an end to Russian oil and gas, and you will not only end the war in Ukraine but also slow the spread of autocracy.
By Euractiv
Ukraine Forecasts Nine Percent Growth in Exports in 2024
Poland
Jan. 7, 09:13
The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine’s latest projections for 2024 envisages a nine percent growth in the export of goods and services from Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Needs Ukrainian Private Enterprises EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Jan. 6, 12:50
A renowned economic specialist, who has long been watching the oligarchs, weighs in about the good, the bad and the indispensable in Ukraine’s economic sector.
By Anders Aslund
New Year: Changes for Economy, Business and Citizens
Ukraine
Jan. 2, 11:14
What changes in Ukraine's finnacial sector take effect at the beginning of 2024..
By UkrInform
'Internal Financing Potential Exhausted' – Ministry of Finance Seeks Solutions for Mobilization Funding
Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
Spending decisions must come from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense, Marchenko said.
By Kyiv Post
Possible Delay in Ukrainian Pensions and Salaries if Western Aid Falls Short
Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
The delay would impact the salaries of 500,000 civil servants, 1.4 million teachers, and pensions for 10 million pensioners.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine and Poland: Strong Military and Political Partners, Need Economic Reset – Kuleba
Ukraine
Dec. 27, 2023
Kyiv and Warsaw are working to resolve the blockade of Polish transport companies, which has been ongoing since the beginning of November, Ukraine’s top diplomat said.
By Kyiv Post
USAID, Ministry of Economy Launching $15m Grant Program for Enterprises
Ukraine
Dec. 25, 2023
The condition for participation in the program is the investment of additional funds - the enterprise's own funds or other resources attracted by the enterprise.
By Interfax-Ukraine
Finance Minister Reveals ‘Plan B’ Amid Potential Budgetary Challenges in Early 2024
Ukraine
Dec. 22, 2023
Strategies to preclude potential state budget shortfalls in January-February 2024 include the advance payment of dividends by state-owned enterprises and an increase in domestic market borrowings.
By Kyiv Post
With Much of Polish Border Blockaded, Ukraine and Moldova Simplify Border Crossings
Ukraine
Dec. 22, 2023
The two countries fates are increasingly intertwined, as both have entered EU accession talks. Moldova has also announced plans to fully pull out of the Moscow-led CIS.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Lost Over a Billion Euros Due to Blocking of Border by Polish Carriers
Poland
Dec. 21, 2023
As a result of blocking the border with Poland, the Ukrainian economy suffered significant losses. The Polish economy lost even more.
By Kyiv Post
UK Court Upholds Decision for Russia to Compensate Ukraine’s Energy Giant $5 Billion Over Crimea Asset Seizure
Energy
Dec. 20, 2023
Ukraine’s Naftogaz Group secured a court decision from the UK that recognized the $5 billion damage owed by Russia over the illegal seizure of its assets in Crimea.
By Leo Chiu