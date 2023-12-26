Latest

Lifecell: French Billionaire Plans to Acquire Ukrainian Mobile Operator for $500m
12 hours ago
French billionaire Xavier Niel announced the purchase of Lifecell, a Ukrainian mobile operator, but the deal is still subjected to approvals by the Ukrainian government.
By Kyiv Post
A Tale of Two Ukraines EXCLUSIVE
18 hours ago
There has always been a wide range of opinions in Ukraine and the war has caused contrasting viewpoints to be more frequently aired - but everyone agrees that 2024 is going to be a hard year.
By Stash Luczkiw
Ukrainian IT in the Gulf States – Opportunity of a Lifetime? EXCLUSIVE
Jan. 20, 15:48
Despite the war, Ukraine's IT sector is thriving and the Gulf offers a burgeoning market where startups and existing businesses could capitalize on lucrative opportunities to grow and scale.
By Anatoly Motkin
Now Is The Time For VCs To Invest In Ukraine – Here’s Why
Jan. 10, 18:00
The huge investment opportunities and business potential in Ukraine right now are being missed by those best positioned to make the most of them.
By Kyiv Post
EXPLAINED: Why India is Buying Less Oil From Russia
Jan. 10, 11:40
Russia has become India's top oil supplier, overtaking the traditional heavyweight Middle Eastern exporters, and remains so by a distance despite the recent falls.
By AFP
Ukraine to Kickstart Its Microchip Industry
Jan. 9, 16:48
The need for chips in precision weapons production will be met through a plan to start designing and producing them to secure the domestic supply chain and potentially lead to exports.
By Leo Chiu
Business with Russia: A Dangerous Game?
Dec. 26, 2023
From reallocation of assets to arrests of employees, a growing number of case studies reveal just how far Russia will go to punish companies wanting to leave its once lucrative market.
By Kira Rudik
Kyiv-based Respeecher Receives $1 Million Funding for Ethical Voice Cloning Tech
Dec. 26, 2023
A model example of Ukraine’s thriving tech sector, Emmy award winning Respeecher only uses AI voice technology where it has the actor’s or family’s consent.
By Andrew Sweeney
USAID, Ministry of Economy Launching $15m Grant Program for Enterprises
Dec. 25, 2023
The condition for participation in the program is the investment of additional funds - the enterprise's own funds or other resources attracted by the enterprise.
By Interfax-Ukraine
Ukraine Should Start Thinking Like a Corporation and Earn Money, not Borrow It
Dec. 24, 2023
Although outside help is critical as Ukraine defends itself against Russia’s attacks, the faster Ukrainian society becomes self-sufficient, the better. A change in mindset will be essential.
By Anna Bondarenko
Why Western Sanctions Against Russia Are Failing to Stop the War in Ukraine in-depth
Dec. 16, 2023
Despite sanctions, Russian oligarchs have increased their wealth. Is the Russian economy - the engine driving its war machine - worse than the rosy prognostics? And if not, what's the West's solution?
By Maryna Shashkova
Geopolitics Meets Markets
Nov. 30, 2023
Western business had been misreading Russia under Putin for years, not just in 2021-22, adopting a far too sanguine view of geopolitical risks around Russia, Timothy Ash writes.
By Timothy Ash
Mike Pompeo: ‘Ukraine Has an Enormously Bright Future’ EXCLUSIVE
Nov. 27, 2023
Pompeo’s new role on Kyivstar’s board of directors comes at a critical point for Ukraine but he is confident foreign investors can be convinced it is a “safe place to come.”
By Chris York
ICU Weekly Insight, 20 November 2023 - Investors Lock in YTMs For Longer
Nov. 21, 2023
Investors lock in YTMs for longer.
By ICU
Despite War, Optimistic Business Leaders Gather in Kyiv
Nov. 19, 2023
Hosted at the InterContinental in Kyiv on Nov. 15, the EBA AGMM brought together business leaders, government representatives, and international partners to celebrate and further business in Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine and UK Technology Companies to Forge New Links
Nov. 16, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation announced that Ukraine and Britain will share technological knowledge and experience and work together on joint projects with other international partners.
By Kyiv Post