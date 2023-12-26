Latest
France
12 hours ago
French billionaire Xavier Niel announced the purchase of Lifecell, a Ukrainian mobile operator, but the deal is still subjected to approvals by the Ukrainian government.
Ukraine
18 hours ago
There has always been a wide range of opinions in Ukraine and the war has caused contrasting viewpoints to be more frequently aired - but everyone agrees that 2024 is going to be a hard year.
Ukraine
Jan. 20, 15:48
Despite the war, Ukraine's IT sector is thriving and the Gulf offers a burgeoning market where startups and existing businesses could capitalize on lucrative opportunities to grow and scale.
Ukraine
Jan. 10, 18:00
The huge investment opportunities and business potential in Ukraine right now are being missed by those best positioned to make the most of them.
Russia
Jan. 10, 11:40
Russia has become India's top oil supplier, overtaking the traditional heavyweight Middle Eastern exporters, and remains so by a distance despite the recent falls.
Ukraine
Jan. 9, 16:48
The need for chips in precision weapons production will be met through a plan to start designing and producing them to secure the domestic supply chain and potentially lead to exports.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 26, 2023
From reallocation of assets to arrests of employees, a growing number of case studies reveal just how far Russia will go to punish companies wanting to leave its once lucrative market.
Business
Dec. 26, 2023
A model example of Ukraine’s thriving tech sector, Emmy award winning Respeecher only uses AI voice technology where it has the actor’s or family’s consent.
Ukraine
Dec. 25, 2023
The condition for participation in the program is the investment of additional funds - the enterprise's own funds or other resources attracted by the enterprise.
Ukraine
Dec. 24, 2023
Although outside help is critical as Ukraine defends itself against Russia’s attacks, the faster Ukrainian society becomes self-sufficient, the better. A change in mindset will be essential.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 16, 2023
Despite sanctions, Russian oligarchs have increased their wealth. Is the Russian economy - the engine driving its war machine - worse than the rosy prognostics? And if not, what's the West's solution?
Russia
Nov. 30, 2023
Western business had been misreading Russia under Putin for years, not just in 2021-22, adopting a far too sanguine view of geopolitical risks around Russia, Timothy Ash writes.
Business
Nov. 27, 2023
Pompeo’s new role on Kyivstar’s board of directors comes at a critical point for Ukraine but he is confident foreign investors can be convinced it is a “safe place to come.”
Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
Investors lock in YTMs for longer.
Ukraine
Nov. 19, 2023
Hosted at the InterContinental in Kyiv on Nov. 15, the EBA AGMM brought together business leaders, government representatives, and international partners to celebrate and further business in Ukraine.
Ukraine
Nov. 16, 2023
Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation announced that Ukraine and Britain will share technological knowledge and experience and work together on joint projects with other international partners.