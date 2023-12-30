Latest

Chief Editor’s Choice - Book of the Year EXCLUSIVE
Books
Dec. 30, 2023
OPINION: Chief Editor’s Choice - Book of the Year
Russia’s War against Ukraine has focused interest on Ukraine and resulted in a splurge of books about this hitherto largely ignored country. So, what is our Chief Editor’s choice from among them?
By Bohdan Nahaylo
Understanding Ukraine: 12 Books in English
Ukraine
Dec. 26, 2023
Understanding Ukraine: 12 Books in English
Ukrinform has prepared a selection of English-language books dedicated to Ukraine-related topics and published this year.
By UkrInform
Book Review: Will Germany Rethink its Ostpolitik? EXCLUSIVE
Books
Jul. 9, 2023
OPINION: Book Review: Will Germany Rethink its Ostpolitik?
Sabine Adler’s 2022 book “Ukraine and Us: German Failure and Lessons for the Future,” refocuses attention on Germany’s attitude to Eastern Europe in the light of the war in Ukraine.
By Andreas Umland
17-Hr Bus Ride No Barrier For Ukrainians at Frankfurt Book Fair
War in Ukraine
Oct. 23, 2022
17-Hr Bus Ride No Barrier For Ukrainians at Frankfurt Book Fair
Illustrator Oleh Hryshchenko took a 17-hour bus ride and a flight to get to the Frankfurt book fair. But it was worth it, he says, to promote Ukrainian culture in the face of Russian aggression. “I ha
By AFP
Russian Classics Excluded from Ukrainian School Program
War in Ukraine
Aug. 8, 2022
Russian Classics Excluded from Ukrainian School Program
Ukrainian secondary school students will no longer study Russian classics during foreign literature classes, except for those writers whose life or creative heritage was connected in some way with Ukr
By Iryna Pavlenko
New York Times: 4 books Fareed Zakaria recommends for today’s political moment
Books
Nov. 7, 2020
New York Times: 4 books Fareed Zakaria recommends for today’s political moment
The CNN host, whose new book is “Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World,” includes Alexis de Tocqueville’s “Democracy in America” on the list: “Still the best book ever written about this country.” Rea
By New York Times
New York Times: Book review – the woman who smashed a glass ceiling in the 16th century
Books
Nov. 23, 2017
New York Times: Book review – the woman who smashed a glass ceiling in the 16th century
Glass ceilings in the 16th-century Ottoman Empire were made of cut stone, secured by iron locks, ringed with imposing walls and guarded by armies of eunuchs. The Ottoman women closest to imperial powe
By New York Times
5 books that enlighten on Ukraine’s WWII tragedy
Books
May. 9, 2015
5 books that enlighten on Ukraine’s WWII tragedy
Ukraine’s history in World War II was often in the shadows. But after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when many archives were opened for the first time, historians gained an opportunity to learn the
By Oksana Torhan
Author Oksana Zabuzhko becomes second Ukrainian to win Polish book prize
Books
Oct. 24, 2013
Author Oksana Zabuzhko becomes second Ukrainian to win Polish book prize
For best-selling author Oksana Zabuzhko, winning a prestigious Polish book prize was not completely unexpected.
By Daryna Shevchenko