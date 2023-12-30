Latest
Books
Dec. 30, 2023
Russia’s War against Ukraine has focused interest on Ukraine and resulted in a splurge of books about this hitherto largely ignored country. So, what is our Chief Editor’s choice from among them?
Ukraine
Dec. 26, 2023
Ukrinform has prepared a selection of English-language books dedicated to Ukraine-related topics and published this year.
Books
Jul. 9, 2023
Sabine Adler’s 2022 book “Ukraine and Us: German Failure and Lessons for the Future,” refocuses attention on Germany’s attitude to Eastern Europe in the light of the war in Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 23, 2022
Illustrator Oleh Hryshchenko took a 17-hour bus ride and a flight to get to the Frankfurt book fair. But it was worth it, he says, to promote Ukrainian culture in the face of Russian aggression. “I ha
War in Ukraine
Aug. 8, 2022
Ukrainian secondary school students will no longer study Russian classics during foreign literature classes, except for those writers whose life or creative heritage was connected in some way with Ukr
Books
Nov. 7, 2020
The CNN host, whose new book is “Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World,” includes Alexis de Tocqueville’s “Democracy in America” on the list: “Still the best book ever written about this country.” Rea
Books
Nov. 23, 2017
Glass ceilings in the 16th-century Ottoman Empire were made of cut stone, secured by iron locks, ringed with imposing walls and guarded by armies of eunuchs. The Ottoman women closest to imperial powe
Books
May. 9, 2015
Ukraine’s history in World War II was often in the shadows. But after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when many archives were opened for the first time, historians gained an opportunity to learn the
Books
Oct. 24, 2013
For best-selling author Oksana Zabuzhko, winning a prestigious Polish book prize was not completely unexpected.