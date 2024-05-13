The apparent sacking of longtime Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu by President Vladimir Putin was immediately seized on by the Western media as evidence that he was being punished for the so far failed “special military option.” Viewed as part of the wider shakeup of the upper echelons within Russia’s defense and security apparatus, however, it doesn’t seem that simple.
Putin has proposed appointing Andrey Belousov as Russia’s new defense minister. He is an economist who previously served as minister of economic development, Russian presidential aide for economic issues and the first deputy prime minister with responsibility for economic issues.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM!
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
While the Kremlin won’t admit it, the economic scandals that have engulfed Moscow’s Defense Ministry of late, including the arrest of Timur Ivanov, Shoigu’s deputy, on corruption charges may have been a factor.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the decision to appoint Belousov was linked to the need to “make the economy of the security bloc part of the country’s [wider] economy,” as the defense budget draws ever nearer to the levels of the 1980s.
Peskov also announced that there would be no change in the management and coordination of military operational issues and activity within the defense ministry as Valery Gerasimov will remain Chief of the General Staff.
According to the independent Russian news site Insider, Belousov is described by Kremlin insiders as one of “Putin’s good soldiers” who will be completely reliable as the President’s representative and who can be entrusted with a total audit of military spending.
Eurotopics: Arrest of Russia's Deputy Defence Minister Possibly Just the Beginning
Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “It is now important for Putin to make sure that the enormous sums of money spent on war are not stolen,” before adding: “Belousov will now ruin his reputation forever as an accomplice.”
Some see the removal of Shoigu, who is a long-time ally and trusted advisor to Putin, as a victory for the Federal Security Service (FSB) who have been conducting a whispering campaign against him for some time. Others see his move to Secretary of the Security Council as actually bringing him even closer to the seat of power. He is replacing Nikolai Patrushev, who held the post for almost 16 years, and is now being moved to another yet unspecified job according to Russia’s TASS state news agency.
Alexander Vindman the US-based political commentator and current director of the Institute for Informed American Leadership (IIAL) think-tank wonders if Patrushev, who was once seen as a potential challenger to Putin, is being sidelined; a move that would both neutralize the threat he might pose to the President’s position and signal a reining back of some of the more extreme pro-war, anti-Western elements among the ruling elite.
Patrushev has been seen by many as the real power behind Putin, who had control of the levers of power while overseeing strategic and national security issues. Seen in that context we should perhaps not consider Shoigu’s move as sacking or demotion at all.
Peskov said that Shoigu will assume responsibility for the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, which is now directly subordinated to the president as well as being Putin’s deputy on the Military-Industrial Commission, potentially workin alongside or even replacing the current first deputy Dmitry Medvedev.
However, the Moscow Times quotes Tatiana Stanovaya, a Russian political analyst as saying on Telegram that giving Shoigu the Security Council job is is merely intended to keep the former key official close as he can't be sacked outright. Shoigu undoubtedly knows where many of the skeletons are hidden.
Apart from these changes, Sergei Lavrov remains as foreign minister and most top security officials remain in post: Alexander Bortnikov remains head of the FSB, Sergei Narishkin as Foreign Intelligence Service head, Konstantin Chuychenko as justice minister, Viktor Zolotov as head of the National Guard, and Alexander Kurenkov as emergencies minister, among others.
Putin’s proposals must be ratified by The Federation Council. Senators will hold consultations on the candidates in committee on May 13 and at a full meeting of the Federation Council on May 14. No one expects any of his nominees to be challenged.
The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Comments (4)
Shoigu was the worst of all worlds really. Not a civilian, but not a proper soldier either. A pretend General who believed his own rhetoric.
This good for our side.. pooo-tin war only hilighting his personal incompetence... just like the orange turd. Appointing economist means war costs are affecting rooo-saa leading to... more use of CANNON FODDER
Mouthpieces and spokespeople on Russian state media may say the removal of Shoigu from the Defense Ministry, and his new job replacing Nikolai Patrushev at the Security Council, was all a 'lateral' move ... but saying it doesn't make it so.
Defense Minister is an enormously powerful position. SC Secretary has no power - it is a consultant position. Defense Minister has access to every corner of Russia's economy, the SC barely has two roubles to rub together.
This latest move is obviously the biggest demotion Putin could muster without making himself look like a total fool. After all, it was Putin's hunting buddy that helped talk Putin into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, followed by the tits-up performance of the Russian armed forces for the past 30 months.
Shoigu will be like Prigozhin; left dangling for a while until we all wake up one morning to turn on the TV and see Shoigu inside one of those glass boxes in a Russian courtroom charged with treason.
Mostly lateral moves the most significant end result being displacement of once putin potential challenger Nikolai Patrushev. All putin loyalist retain positions of power despite some's now revealed corruption. Putting an economist in charge of defence highlights the scale of corruption which had occurred under Shoigu. Yet while his 'business' associates now face the music of that, Shoigu himself survives no doubt due to having faithfully shared his past scam payouts with the world's richest politician; putin .
So the takeaways is that corruption in one of the world most corrupt nations russia remains intact. Putin continues to surround himself with loyal "YES" men having little competence in military operations. Thus the stunningly costly to russia SMO clown show continues.
Let's see how the trolls spin the Kremlin's own assertion that corruption remains a key concern in russia.
Humble beginning KGB agent servant Putin now the world's richest politician with net worth of $200 Billion. For him to not be corrupt, he would have had to work 1.6 million years at his top claimed $120k presidential salary. Even if he worked 50 years at his TOP salary and NEVER spent a dime and NEVER paid taxes, his max net worth from salary earnings would be $6 million.
Thus the best case scenario math indicates Putin's wealth is probably 99.997% earned from crime.
Are russians getting the value they hoped for out their leadership choice?