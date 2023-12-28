Russian Federal Security Service
Jan. 26, 17:02
The FSB said on Friday it had arrested two men in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on treason charges – crimes that carry up to 20 years in prison.
Dec. 28, 2023
While not confirmed, an anonymously-run Russian Telegram channel claims the body was Alexei Chernykh's, an alleged friend and lover of poisoned Anton Kuznetsov, the former director of Russia Today.
Dec. 22, 2023
According to reports, Patrushev hatched a plan to assassinate Prigozhin with Putin’s consent, when Wagner’s failed coup proved a step too far.
Dec. 19, 2023
A Ukrainian citizen working for the FSB has been convicted of treason and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He had a long history of pro-Russian militancy.
Dec. 13, 2023
A 2024 calendar published by the Kremlin’s security service to raise funds for its veterans gives an insight into the Russian psyche and has been met with anger and ridicule in equal measure.
Nov. 24, 2023
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) says it eliminated Oleksandr Slisarenko who had held a senior position within the occupation authorities in Kharkiv before fleeing to Belgorod in Russia.
Nov. 24, 2023
Russia’s Rostov-on-Don military court found a Ukrainian man guilty of acts of “international terrorism,” allegedly on behalf of Kyiv’s intelligence services in the occupied city of Melitopol.
Nov. 22, 2023
Another officer is reportedly the ICU after being poisoned last week in Melitopol. The city’s mayor-in-exile has given credit to Ukrainian partisans.
Nov. 18, 2023
A 55-year-old western Ukrainian man has been imprisoned for conducting spying activities on behalf of Russian intelligence as he used “training” runs as cover.
Nov. 17, 2023
A review of open-source material shows that Russia is on course to imprison more individuals for treason and espionage in 2023 than it did in the whole of the past 20 years combined.
Nov. 12, 2023
The RDK ambush video allegedly shows the killing of the FSB's Lieutenant Colonel Sergey Shaty, reportedly one of those in an SUV that was destroyed in Russia, near the Ukrainian border.
Nov. 10, 2023
A Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has been assassinated in the Bryansk region by members of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), sources have told Kyiv Post.
Nov. 3, 2023
A Russian agent attempted to clandestinely acquire classified information concerning the deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and defense procurements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Oct. 31, 2023
According to Russia’s FSB, the detainee is a 46-year-old resident of Yalta, alleged to have organized surveillance on Oleg Tsaryov under the instructions of the Ukraine’s State Security Service.
Oct. 30, 2023
The suspect's primary goal was to gather intelligence on the routes and the number of military personnel and equipment heading toward the front line.
Oct. 25, 2023
Russian military pilots at a class reunion called Security Services in Krasnodar after receiving a “suspicious” cake and whiskey from an unidentified benefactor; "poison" was allegedly found.