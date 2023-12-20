Latest
Russia
Jan. 20, 11:54
He emphasized that use of the weapons would be governed by“strict adherence to protocol” and only once approval was received from high-ranking officials.
NATO
Jan. 18, 08:52
The nuclear weapons Russia sent are tactical weapons intended for battlefield use and have relatively short ranges and comparatively low yields
War in Ukraine
Jan. 12, 00:07
The ex-president’s latest scare tactic aims to deter Ukraine’s perceived plan to hit missile systems within Russia.
Nuclear weapons
Dec. 20, 2023
“Viktor Mikhailovich” supposedly a former Kremlin insider publishes his take on what’s happening with President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle on his social media channel.
Ukraine
Dec. 10, 2023
While Ukraine existed briefly as the world’s third-biggest nuclear power, it gave up its arsenal 29 years ago in exchange for unfulfilled security guarantees that continue to haunt the nation.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 26, 2023
Recently, the Kremlin's threats to the West and Ukraine about crossing certain "red lines" have turned into an anecdote reminiscent of the famous "China’s final warning.”
Putin
Oct. 26, 2023
The exercises came hours after Moscow edged closer to revoking its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban treaty which outlaws all nuclear detonations.
Putin
Oct. 17, 2023
The move is a step towards the possible resumption of nuclear testing and could indicate the start of a new nuclear arms race.
US
Oct. 6, 2023
The Chairman of Russia’s Duma has doubled down on Putin’s implicit threat to restart nuclear testing in another attempt to use fear of “the bomb” to acquire yet more leverage on Ukraine.
Russia
Oct. 3, 2023
The secrecy surrounding the project, with its remote launch pad, has made test site monitoring difficult. And questions remain about dangers surrounding radioactive debris from its nuclear reactor.
Nuclear weapons
Sep. 18, 2023
Elon Musk, who faces a Senate probe for his role in hindering a 2022 Ukrainian attack on Crimea, seems to share David Sacks’ view against US support for Ukraine’s counteroffensive.