NAFO (North Atlantic Fella Organization) recently commemorated its second anniversary as a group dedicated to supporting Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion. This decentralized group of individuals from around the world, often unorganized, can organically assemble with great passion to make a mockery of those spreading Russian disinformation when needed. The group has shown no signs of relenting in its fight against pro-Russian narratives and propaganda on the internet. Its most recent target was former Trump administration official, Elbridge Colby.

According to the Department of Defense, Elbridge Colby was the “Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy and Force Development, in which capacity he was responsible for defense strategy, force development, and strategic analysis for OSD Policy.” He is also the grandson of William Colby, who was the head of the CIA under Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. As a CIA Deputy in Vietnam under Lyndon Johnson, he was responsible for the Phoenix Program.

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Colby’s primary argument centers around the idea that aid should be reduced to Ukraine, in favor of shifting America’s focus to the Asia-Pacific. However, this was not the primary driver leading NAFO fellas to attack Colby with counterpoints and memes. As Ed Scarce wrote in Crooks & Liars, Elbridge took issue with a video from last month of the head of NATO’s military committee Bob Bauer giving praise to the efforts of NAFO as a group in helping fight Russian disinformation. Elbridge’s reply to the video already has over 260,000 impressions on X.

Elbridge then began complaining about his posts and account timeline being inundated with “NAFO accounts.” Seeking a defensive alliance, he tried to engage Elon Musk and pro-Kremlin commentator, David Sacks. However, disinformation expert and founder of Vatnik Soup, Pekka Kallioniemi, pointed out that the treatment Elbridge was getting was “the exact treatment that people talking against the Kremlin have been receiving for the last 10 years.”

Advertisement

It was quite the sight to see on X that a former Trump official was sitting behind a screen, ferociously engaging with random individuals with profile images of cartoon dogs. One fella on X with the username osint_69 commented, “The funny thing about Mr. Elbridge Colby is that he thinks of himself as a serious person who should be respected but he is engagement farming by arguing with cartoon dogs. His grandfather would surely be ashamed.”

Even former US House representative, Adam Kinzinger, who is a fella himself, joined in on the mockery. Kinzinger, responding to Elbridge, commented “you don’t get to feign seriousness now that you tried pretending NAFO was CIA, got schooled, and for months refused serious convos.”

Elbridge joins a long list of officials that have been humbled by a random group of cartoon dogs on the internet. First, it was the infamous Mikhail Ulyanov who found himself in a spat with NAFO fellas in 2022. He made the mistake of replying to a cartoon dog, with the words heard around Twitter: “You pronounced this nonsense, not me.” Ulyanov was humiliated and took down his social media for some time. As Vice News put it, “Shitposting Shiba Inu Accounts Chased a Russian Diplomat Offline.”

Advertisement

Russian state media was left licking their wounds as they finally felt the momentum shift as Russian troll farms finally met a worthy opponent fighting back against Russian information warfare. RT, the official Russian state media, made an attempt to discredit NAFO by labeling it as “a vast pro-Ukrainian ‘bot army’ designed to influence Western policy makers.”

Russia uses troll factories to try and spread disinformation across the internet. For years, the West lacked an effective response. In a democratic society, governments can’t restrict the open flow of information, which makes it easier for authoritarian governments to influence Western societies. There is a reason China has never allowed TikTok to be available domestically, but supports its functioning in the West.

It is difficult to doubt the effectiveness of NAFO. There isn’t any better alternative in the democratic world as a counterweight to the Russian information offensive on the internet. Before NAFO’s existence, a prominent official or pro-Kremlin commenter like David Sacks could spread propaganda without ridicule and the average person reading the posts and comments was more likely to accept it as fact. It was estimated that around 126 million Americans saw Russian-backed content on Facebook during the 2016 presidential campaign.