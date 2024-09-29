The recent visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the US was in stark contrast to previous trips when he was hailed as a hero in the US Congress. Almost three years into Russia’s full-scaleinvasion of Ukraine, the relative unanimity of Republicans and Democrats on the question of aid for Ukraine in 2022 has melted away into sharp attacks by Republican leaders.

This week, House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested that Zelensky’s visit to a munitions plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania,was a political move favoring the Democrats. And Mr. Johnson proposed that Ambassador of Ukraine to the US Oksana Makarova should be fired for arranging this visit.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Meanwhile, Presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Vice-Presidential running mate JD Vance have offered their own plan to end the war that includes Ukraine giving up their territories currently occupied by Russia and taking a pledge not to join NATO.

Advertisement

What has happened to the Republican Party of Ronald Reagan? When I headed up the Republican Heritage Groups Federation of the State of New Jersey in the later 1970s, the Republican Party openly supported the “Captive Nations” that were shackled to the Soviet Union. Now in the 21st century when Ukraine has chosen to be an integral part of the West, the Republican Party has been hijacked by a bunch of Know Nothings who believe it is not in America’s best interest to help any country outside the US.

In Savannah, Georgia, on Sept. 24, Mr. Trump praised Russia’s military record in past conflicts and suggested that Ukraine should have made concessions to prevent the February 2022 invasion. He implied that there would have been no Russian invasion of Ukraine if he had been president at the time. He insists that the US needs to “get out” of any involvement in this conflict but has offered no specific details on how to resolve it.

Ukrainian American voters are by their nature very conservative. For many years, Republican candidates had a strong appeal for them. But now they must realize that the Republican Party today does not respect their interests in Ukraine. Ukrainians are fighting for their very existence as a nation. Russia is taking every opportunity to destroy innocent people, homes, hospitals and infrastructure as well as cultural sites and institutions to obliterate any memory of Ukraine as an independent nation.

Advertisement

The foreign policy toward Ukraine of the Administration of US President Joe Biden has not been without its flaws. It took far too long to arm Ukraine, and major delays continue in the military supply chain. And the use of US long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia is still restricted. While the EU has undertaken a major role in helping Ukraine in its military struggle with Russia, the US is still its important global partner.

Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in her recent meeting with President Zelensky at the White House said that if she becomes president she would “ensure Ukraine prevails in this war.” Ms. Harris suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin “could end the war tomorrow.” And she said that anyone who would have Ukraine trade territory for peace (like Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance) supported “proposals of surrender.”

Advertisement

The choice for Ukrainian Americans in the November Presidential election is clear. Today’s Republican Party offers no hope for Ukraine to win in its struggle against an imperialist Russia.

Appeasement and concessions will be the fate of Ukraine if Republicans win in the November presidential election. Make no mistake about it. This is a struggle for Ukraine’s ultimate survival as an independent nation.

Mike Buryk had a 40-year career in advertising and publishing. Today, he is a writer, speaker and podcaster on topics related to Ukraine. His articles and twice monthly podcast appear in The Ukrainian Weekly newspaper published in the US. He is a former member of the Republican Party in the US.

The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.