President Zelensky stated in an interview for Sky News that he would be prepared to end the "hot" war in exchange for NATO membership, even if the Russian Federation did not immediately return our captured territories" This sent a shock wave throughout the pro-Ukrainian camp: – "Oh no, is he capitulating?" No, not at all! Here are three points that show that this is not the case and that it is in fact a very clever move. First: What decision the US/NATO will take regarding the Russian war in Ukraine will depend to a large extent on how the warring parties – Ukraine and Russia – will approach what Washington wants to initiate – negotiations. Whether they are prepared to negotiate and what conditions they will put on the table will determine the attitude and reaction of the USA/NATO. Advertisement As electrifying as it was for many, with the sentence quoted above Zelensky showed openness for negotiations. And made it more difficult for Putin to present himself in sheep's clothing, as the Russians will not accept a "future return" of the Donbas region or Crimea. Russia's response to this will almost certainly be negative – no progress in the negotiations...

Second: Zelensky’s statement about the possibility of leaving the eastern territories under Russian occupation sounds iconoclastic. But he backed it up well with the language and terms he used. Other Topics of Interest ‘Destroying Infrastructure Indispensable to Survival Is a War Crime’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 2 Zelensky seeks guarantees from EU leaders for continued aid and NATO bid; AFU says more weapons could solve the manpower shortage; Massive missile attack across Ukraine deemed a war crime by Amnesty. Firstly, he described this concept as “temporary” and said that in order to end the “hot phase of the war, we would later have to reach a diplomatic agreement on the return of the occupied territories” Secondly, he emphasized that neither side could legally recognize Russia's right to these territories and turn the occupation into an annexation of these territories by the Russian Federation. Russia cannot legally declare the Donbas or Crimea to be part of Russia, nor can Ukraine cede these territories – however, Zelensky was not referring to the internationally recognized principle of the inviolability of borders, which prohibits the forcible alteration of existing borders. Advertisement A screenshot from the video. The President referred to the Ukrainian constitution, according to which the cession of territories would violate the fundamental principles of the country's governance So, what the President talked about was most definitely not ceding territories.

Third: Zelensky has put the ball in NATO's court. A curveball. "If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to take the Ukrainian territory we have under our control under NATO's umbrella and later agree to return the occupied territories through diplomatic channels,” he said. We all know that it is very unlikely that NATO and the US will take Ukraine now, because they say, oh, but Ukraine is in a state of war. Zelensky does not need to repeat the obvious: Yes, Ukraine is at war because you, NATO, have rejected Ukraine in the past and left Ukraine at the mercy of the hostility of the colonial power, and then you, NATO, did not deliver what you could have delivered and what you promised Ukraine – the weapons with which the Ukrainians could have driven the Russians out of the country! Advertisement However, he made direct reference to the opinion circulating among NATO members that Ukraine is on the front line where it is (not the best position) because of a lack of manpower/personnel. No, it's because of the lack of weapons and equipment – Zelensky cited that Ukraine had requested equipment for 10 military brigades to counter Russian aggression, but Western partners have only fully equipped 2.5 brigades. He added: “Some leaders told me that we need a younger draft age. I said, "Do you want them to die without your weapons?” So yes, he is calling NATO out. And he again proposes what would be the optimal solution and would not cost NATO anything – admitting Ukraine to the club. “We should put the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control under the protection of NATO, we need to do that quickly. And then Ukraine can get the other part of its territory back," “he said.

