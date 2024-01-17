Latest

Ukraine and Russia to Have ‘Moment for Negotiation’ After 2024 Election, Former NATO Commander Says
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
Ukraine and Russia to Have ‘Moment for Negotiation’ After 2024 Election, Former NATO Commander Says
James Stavridis likened the eventual resolution of the war to the Korean scenario, suggesting that Russia might keep control over some parts of Ukraine while Kyiv would move toward NATO membership.
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky Declares Assets and Income for 2021 and 2022
Ukraine
19 hours ago
Zelensky Declares Assets and Income for 2021 and 2022
Almost half of the Zelensky family’s earnings in 2021 came from the sale of Ukrainian domestic government bonds but Russia’s full-scale invasion led to a significant drop in income.
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky Warns Against 'Passivity' in US
War in Ukraine
22 hours ago
Zelensky Warns Against 'Passivity' in US
With an eye on US aid potentially diminishing, Zelensky urged Germany to use its economic weight to rally EU partners to give more to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.
By AFP
Why Zelensky's Decree on Ukrainians in Russia Irked the Kremlin So Much
Ukraine
1 day ago
ANALYSIS: Why Zelensky's Decree on Ukrainians in Russia Irked the Kremlin So Much
President Zelensky has announced that Kyiv intends to investigate Moscow’s crimes against Ukrainians on the territory of the Russian Federation, drawing the anger of the Kremlin.
By Maryna Shashkova
The 5 Top Political Stories from Ukraine This Week
Ukraine
1 day ago
The 5 Top Political Stories from Ukraine This Week
A family clothing scandal, Russia irked by a new decree, embezzlement in the MoD and a European leader who says there is “no war in Kyiv,” but avoids the city anyway.
By Maryna Shashkova
President Zelensky Marks Holocaust Memorial Day
Zelensky
2 days ago
President Zelensky Marks Holocaust Memorial Day
Jan. 27 marks the 79th anniversary of the day in 1945 when the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated.
By Kyiv Post
Ukrainian Politician Asks Zelensky to Disclose War Casualties, Claims Fewer Than 100,000
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 17:12
Ukrainian Politician Asks Zelensky to Disclose War Casualties, Claims Fewer Than 100,000
Ukraine’s ruling party leader, David Arakhamia, said he asked the Ukrainian president to disclose the casualties as people think it surpassed the 100,000 mark when it’s “much smaller” in reality.
By Leo Chiu
Zelensky’s Party Leader Proposes Military Training for Ukrainian Lawmakers
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 16:12
Zelensky’s Party Leader Proposes Military Training for Ukrainian Lawmakers
Arakhamia believes lawmakers and civil servants should train part-time for military service alongside other citizens. He also said Ukrainians deserve a better explanation of how mobilization works.
By Julia Struck
Featured
Zelensky Declares Assets and Income for 2021 and 2022

Zelensky Declares Assets and Income for 2021 and 2022

Why Zelensky's Decree on Ukrainians in Russia Irked the Kremlin So Much

ANALYSIS: Why Zelensky's Decree on Ukrainians in Russia Irked the Kremlin So Much

Putin Says Ukraine’s Fate In Moscow’s Hands, Calls Belgorod Shelling ‘Barbaric’

Putin Says Ukraine’s Fate In Moscow’s Hands, Calls Belgorod Shelling ‘Barbaric’

Putin’s Achilles Heel: Ukraine Targets Russia’s Vital But Vulnerable Energy Industry
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 12:39
ANALYSIS: Putin’s Achilles Heel: Ukraine Targets Russia’s Vital But Vulnerable Energy Industry
As Ukraine’s war against Russia becomes a stagnant war of attrition, Kyiv is increasingly exploring alternative strategies to fight that serve to its strengths and further weakens its enemy.
By Peter Dickinson
Ukraine's New Mobilization Bill: Debates, Delays, Rebuffs and Rewrites
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 08:14
Ukraine's New Mobilization Bill: Debates, Delays, Rebuffs and Rewrites
As lawmakers and military keep tweaking the draft law on mobilization, President Zelensky expresses doubts about the number of men that will be necessary.
By Maryna Shashkova
EXPLAINED: Russia’s Downed IL-76 Plane, Everything We Know So Far
Zelensky
Jan. 25, 09:24
EXPLAINED: Russia’s Downed IL-76 Plane, Everything We Know So Far
The circumstances of the crash and details of who was on board remain murky but Western analysts have cautioned against accepting Moscow’s version of events at face value.
By Kyiv Post
Zelensky Vows Strong Response After 18 Killed in Russian Strikes
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 08:15
Zelensky Vows Strong Response After 18 Killed in Russian Strikes
Ukraine's President said that the Russian war will "inevitably be brought back home, back to where this evil came from, where it must be quelled".
By AFP
Ukrainian and Hungarian Representatives to Meet to Arrange Leaders’ Summit
Zelensky
Jan. 22, 16:55
Ukrainian and Hungarian Representatives to Meet to Arrange Leaders’ Summit
Negotiations are underway to organize a meeting in Ukraine, between senior Ukrainian and Hungarian advisors as a prelude to a “clear the air” summit between the two nations’ leadership.
By Viktoriia Stepanenko
Zelensky Proposes Multiple Citizenship for Diaspora and Foreign Fighters On the Day of Unity
Ukraine
Jan. 22, 14:09
Zelensky Proposes Multiple Citizenship for Diaspora and Foreign Fighters On the Day of Unity
Except for Russian citizens, the new law will allow ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants around the world, as well as all those who fight for Ukraine’s freedom, to also have Ukrainian citizenship.
By Kyiv Post
CARTOON: Putin Rants About Peace on His Terms, Zelensky Tells Davos Forum Participants How It Is
Zelensky
Jan. 21, 13:21
CARTOON: Putin Rants About Peace on His Terms, Zelensky Tells Davos Forum Participants How It Is
Serhiy Kolyada on the conflicting messages received in Davos.
By Serhiy Kolyada
Russian MFA Ridiculed After Bizarre Photoshop Blunder in Trying to Smear Zelensky
Zelensky
Jan. 19, 08:34
Russian MFA Ridiculed After Bizarre Photoshop Blunder in Trying to Smear Zelensky
During last Friday’s visit to Kyiv the UK’s PM Rishi Sunak and President Zelensky visited wounded Ukrainian servicemen and took selfies which Russian propagandists singularly failed to exploit.
By Kyiv Post