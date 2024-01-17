Latest
War in Ukraine
17 hours ago
James Stavridis likened the eventual resolution of the war to the Korean scenario, suggesting that Russia might keep control over some parts of Ukraine while Kyiv would move toward NATO membership.
Ukraine
19 hours ago
Almost half of the Zelensky family’s earnings in 2021 came from the sale of Ukrainian domestic government bonds but Russia’s full-scale invasion led to a significant drop in income.
War in Ukraine
22 hours ago
With an eye on US aid potentially diminishing, Zelensky urged Germany to use its economic weight to rally EU partners to give more to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.
Ukraine
1 day ago
President Zelensky has announced that Kyiv intends to investigate Moscow’s crimes against Ukrainians on the territory of the Russian Federation, drawing the anger of the Kremlin.
Ukraine
1 day ago
A family clothing scandal, Russia irked by a new decree, embezzlement in the MoD and a European leader who says there is “no war in Kyiv,” but avoids the city anyway.
Zelensky
2 days ago
Jan. 27 marks the 79th anniversary of the day in 1945 when the Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated.
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 17:12
Ukraine’s ruling party leader, David Arakhamia, said he asked the Ukrainian president to disclose the casualties as people think it surpassed the 100,000 mark when it’s “much smaller” in reality.
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 16:12
Arakhamia believes lawmakers and civil servants should train part-time for military service alongside other citizens. He also said Ukrainians deserve a better explanation of how mobilization works.
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 12:39
As Ukraine’s war against Russia becomes a stagnant war of attrition, Kyiv is increasingly exploring alternative strategies to fight that serve to its strengths and further weakens its enemy.
Zelensky
Jan. 26, 08:14
As lawmakers and military keep tweaking the draft law on mobilization, President Zelensky expresses doubts about the number of men that will be necessary.
Zelensky
Jan. 25, 09:24
The circumstances of the crash and details of who was on board remain murky but Western analysts have cautioned against accepting Moscow’s version of events at face value.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 24, 08:15
Ukraine's President said that the Russian war will "inevitably be brought back home, back to where this evil came from, where it must be quelled".
Zelensky
Jan. 22, 16:55
Negotiations are underway to organize a meeting in Ukraine, between senior Ukrainian and Hungarian advisors as a prelude to a “clear the air” summit between the two nations’ leadership.
Ukraine
Jan. 22, 14:09
Except for Russian citizens, the new law will allow ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants around the world, as well as all those who fight for Ukraine’s freedom, to also have Ukrainian citizenship.
Zelensky
Jan. 21, 13:21
Serhiy Kolyada on the conflicting messages received in Davos.
Zelensky
Jan. 19, 08:34
During last Friday’s visit to Kyiv the UK’s PM Rishi Sunak and President Zelensky visited wounded Ukrainian servicemen and took selfies which Russian propagandists singularly failed to exploit.