Ukraine’s Antonov aircraft manufacturer is famous for its An-225 Mriya, the world’s largest and heaviest cargo jet. However, it also has a second, unfinished Mriya.

But don’t expect to see that giant plane conquer the skies anytime soon. Finishing the second Mriya’s construction is economically unviable, according to Oleksandr Donets, head of the Kyiv-based Antonov Company.

“(The unfinished aircraft) needs to be redesigned completely,” Donets said on April 23 while welcoming the existing Mriya’s arrival at the Hostomel airfield outside Kyiv with a load of medical equipment intended to help Ukraine fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, the current Mriya already has limited use, as it is simply too big and too expensive for many freight transport jobs, Donets added.

Changing purpose

The first An-225 Mriya was built in 1988. Its intended purpose was to transport space launch vehicles and their components for the Soviet space program. The plane gained fame for carrying the Buran, the late-Soviet version of the space shuttle, on its back.

The Mriya program envisaged building two superheavy aircraft. However, construction of the second Mriya was halted in 1994 due to a lack of funding. The project was briefly revived in 2009, but, currently, the aircraft is only 70% complete.

Over the years, the Antonov Company has asserted its readiness to finish construction should it receive massive investment. In 2016, the Airspace Industry Corporation of China was allegedly ready to participate in the project, but later reportedly lost interest due to the extremely high cost.

The first and the only functional Mriya is used by Antonov Airlines, the Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer’s air transportation carrier, for commercial freight.

Now, according to Donets, completing the second aircraft makes sense only for Mriya’s initial intended purpose: air launching spaceships and transporting spaceship components.