Europe: Helping Russia’s Ukraine Invasion by Skirting Sanctions

Despite thousands of sanctions, Russia’s war machine keeps chugging on – and with European help.

From oil to metals, Russia is still making billions of euros from exports of its raw materials to Europe, despite the Europeans being counted as Ukraine’s closest allies.

In some instances, like steel slabs, sanctions intended to curb Russian aggression are even being loosened.

Meanwhile, the Americans, whose sanctions seem to be more effective, are showing signs that they’re disinclined to bear an uneven burden.