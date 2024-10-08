Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
Back

Videos

Top News

Europe: Helping Russia’s Ukraine Invasion by Skirting Sanctions

Russia is continuing to both import and export from some of Ukraine’s closest allies

By Kyiv Post
8h ago
POPULAR
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
Pyongyang Says It Will Send Troops to Ukraine Within a Month
The June 19 defense pact signed between Russia and North Korea included a promise to provide military assistance to one another – within days Pyongyang said it was sending troops to Ukraine.
By Kyiv Post
Jun. 26
Missile Strike Near Donetsk Eliminates 6 North Korean Officers – Intel
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Oct. 4
Russian Pilot Betrays Colleagues Who Attacked Ohmatdyt Children’s Hospital in Kyiv
By Karina Dolomanzhy
Jul. 11

Despite thousands of sanctions, Russia’s war machine keeps chugging on – and with European help.

From oil to metals, Russia is still making billions of euros from exports of its raw materials to Europe, despite the Europeans being counted as Ukraine’s closest allies.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

In some instances, like steel slabs, sanctions intended to curb Russian aggression are even being loosened.

Meanwhile, the Americans, whose sanctions seem to be more effective, are showing signs that they’re disinclined to bear an uneven burden.

POPULAR VIDEOS
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin? Top News
Is Maduro's Fall the Beginning of the End for Putin?
By Jason Jay Smart
Jul. 30
Ukrainian Operators Take Down Russian Su-30 Jet in Black Sea Top News
Ukrainian Operators Take Down Russian Su-30 Jet in Black Sea
By Chuck Pfarrer
Sep. 19
Russia's Impending Economic Implosion Putin
Russia's Impending Economic Implosion
By Jason Jay Smart
Oct. 3
The Fall of Putin Top News
The Fall of Putin
By Jason Jay Smart
Sep. 26
Read Next
Harris Promises US Support to Ukraine, No Peace Talks With Putin if Kyiv Not There Ukraine
Harris Promises US Support to Ukraine, No Peace Talks With Putin if Kyiv Not There
By Katie Livingstone
7h ago
Russia Offers Record Signing-On Bounty to Volunteer for Army Service Kremlin
Russia Offers Record Signing-On Bounty to Volunteer for Army Service
By Stefan Korshak
8h ago
Moscow Prefers Trump, Tehran Prefers Harris – US Intelligence US
Moscow Prefers Trump, Tehran Prefers Harris – US Intelligence
By Leo Chiu
10h ago
UK Sanctions Russian Army Commander over Ukraine Chemical Weapons Claims UK
UK Sanctions Russian Army Commander over Ukraine Chemical Weapons Claims
By AFP
11h ago
« Previous Jake Broe &amp; Anna From Ukraine: Beating Russia