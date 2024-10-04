Jake Broe & Anna From Ukraine: Beating Russia

Jake Broe and Anna from Ukraine are some of the most popular people on YouTube today who are helping to highlight what is transpiring in Ukraine as Russia surpasses 950 days of its illegal full-scale invasion.

Ukraine has shocked the Kremlin with its desire to not give up and to fight for freedom. Now that years have passed, the people of Ukraine remain determined to do all that they can to prevent Putin's plans from working. Westerners, committed to Ukraine's success, have also been chipping in to prevent Russia from making progress.

Teaming-up with their many followers abroad, including with the North Atlantic Fellows Organization (NAFO) and with the Ukrainian military, Jake Broe and Anna from Ukraine are giving Ukrainian soldiers' key assistance that will help to expel the foreign enemies from Ukraine's territory.

Thank you to the 69th Sniffing Brigade / @69thsniffingbrigade

More information about efforts to send Ukraine's troops what they need can be found at https://www.help99.co.

Jake Broe's YouTube can be found at ‪@JakeBroe‬ Anna from Ukraine's YouTube can be found at ‪@AnnafromUkraine‬