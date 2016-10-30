As the deadline for Ukrainian officials to file online asset declarations nears, around 50,000 top public officials, including civil servants, politicians and judges, have already submitted information.

The e-declarations, as they are known, have to be submitted by the end of Oct. 30, and thereafter all the documents can be found in a publicly searchable database.

The e-declarations submitted so far have already revealed that Ukraine’s top officials keep millions of dollars in hard cash, and own collections of luxurious watches and Faberge eggs, clothes, and even a church.

In a country where the minimum salary is Hr 1,450 ($56) monthly, the e-declaration is a key element of the country’s anti-corruption agenda, a reform backed by the Ukraine’s main creditor – International Monetary Fund.

The e-declaration law demands that officials disclose not only their own assets but also those held by family members, eliminating the possibility of officials hiding their wealth under the names of relatives.

The Kyiv Post looked into some of the e-declarations by Ukrainian top officials.

Roman Nasirov, head of State Fiscal Service of Ukraine