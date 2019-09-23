President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill creating the procedure to impeach a president into law on Sept. 23.

Previously, it was unclear whether the president could actually be removed from office under Ukrainian legislation.

The impeachment law was one of Zelensky’s campaign promises to Ukrainian voters. He submitted the bill to parliament on Aug. 29.

On Sept. 10, Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, passed the draft law on presidential impeachment with 245 lawmakers voting in favor. Additionally, 270 lawmakers voted to consider the bill under a simplified procedure and 337 voted for the draft law in its first reading.

could be interesting for you:
  • Read the most current war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's daily news updates today.

According to the text of the law, the country’s president can be dismissed through impeachment proceedings should he or she commit “high treason or other felonies.”

In order to start impeachment proceedings, the majority of lawmakers must vote to launch a special provisional investigatory commission.

After Zelensky signed the bill, he also posted a video on his official Instagram profile where he urged Ukrainians to “live in accordance with the law,” pay taxes and stop corruption.

 

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

 

Публикация от Володимир Зеленський (@zelenskiy_official)

“I am starting with myself and signing the law on presidential impeachment that was adopted by the parliament,” Zelensky said in the video.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Daria Shulzhenko
Daria Shulzhenko
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing Ukraine
14 hours ago
Polish Truckers to Resume Blocade of Ukraine Crossing
By AFP
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move War in Ukraine
14 hours ago
Russian Activists Claim To Have Blown Up Voronezh Oil Depot in Anti-Putin Move
By Julia Struck
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid Ukraine
14 hours ago
EU Leaders Vow to Overcome Orban Block on Ukraine Aid
By AFP
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous General Nayev: Ukraine is prepared for a Russia attack
Next » One Ukrainian soldier killed, two more injured in Donbas