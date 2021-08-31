Russian-sponsored forces killed one Ukrainian soldier and injured another in Donbas on Aug. 30, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reported. Another soldier was injured after stepping on a landmine.

Roman Zadorozhnyi, 27, of the King Danylo 24th Mechanized Brigade, was killed as result of enemy shelling. The Lviv Oblast native is survived by his mother and siblings.

“The Joint Forces Command expresses its deepest condolences to friends and family of the deceased,” the JFO wrote on Facebook on Aug. 31.

Both injured soldiers were evacuated to medical facility in stable condition.

Russian-backed militants violated ceasefire 11 times on Aug. 30 and three times as of 7 a.m. on Aug 31. Ukrainian forces retaliated.

The most recent ceasefire in Donbas began on July 27, 2020. As a result of frequent violations by militant forces, more than 55 Ukrainian service members have been killed and about 150 have been injured since the agreement entered into force.

Since Russia invaded eastern Ukraine in 2014, about 14,000 people have been killed, nearly 24,000 have been wounded and at least 1.5 million people have been displaced, according to Global Conflict Tracker.