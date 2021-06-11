Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv has made history in the male-dominated world of classical music. Twice.

First, she became the first female general music director of the Austrian Graz Opera since its founding in the 17th century.

This year, she is set to become the first female conductor at the prestigious 145-year-old opera event, the Bayreuth Festival, started by none other than iconic German composer Richard Wagner.

Lyniv, 43, says that women lead only about 3% of the world’s top orchestras. She believes she made the cut thanks to her dedication and tireless improvement. But she still finds the achievements overwhelming.

“There are no words to describe what I feel,” Lyniv told the Kyiv Post.

Based in Düsseldorf, Germany, she now works as a “freelance conductor,” performing at multiple operas all over the globe. Despite her busy schedule, Lyniv spares the time to travel home and popularize classical music in Ukraine through her own initiatives.

“I feel the need not only to achieve something for myself, but also to invest my opportunities and contacts in new projects in Ukraine,” she says.

A man’s world

Lyniv was surrounded by music since the earliest days of her life.

She was born into a family of music teachers in a small town of Brody, Lviv Oblast, located 450 kilometers west of Kyiv and inhabited by about 23,000 people. Two of her other family members, including one of her grandfathers, were conductors.

It took Lyniv exactly one visit to a music school to decide she would carry on the ancestral tradition and master the art of directing a musical performance.

“I am the third generation of conductors in our family,” she says proudly.

Lyniv’s academic studies taught her that she was entering a “a man’s world,” as she was the only female student enrolled in the opera and symphony conducting course at Mykola Lysenko Lviv National Music Academy.

Upon graduation, Lyniv hit her first milestone, becoming a finalist in a prestigious conductor contest held in the Bamberg Symphony opera in Germany. Placing third in the competition opened up new opportunities for Lyniv — she was hired as an assistant at the Bamberg Symphony. Soon after that, she started postgraduate studies at Dresden’s Carl Maria von Weber College of Music, which further sharpened her skills, she says.

Lyniv’s career took off when she joined Ukraine’s oldest opera, Odesa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet, as a deputy chief conductor, diving deep into the profession for the first time. After five years in Odesa, she hit another “first” her appointment as general music director at the Bavarian State Opera in Munich.

Lyniv says that few understand a conductor’s role but it carries a lot of responsibility. Conductors serve as intermediaries between the orchestra and the audience, between the composers of the past and the modern day.

“With every movement of my hand, I must, like a magician, hold everyone’s attention on the tip of my baton,” Lyniv says. “I must create such interpretations that will be able to transfer people 200-300 years back in time.”

Historic achievements

Lyniv has always done more than what was expected.

When she first arrived in Germany, seeing the high bar of opera conducting pushed her to work harder. She practiced hand movements day and night to master the perfectly choreographed, airy performance. Even during long, 3.5 hours operas, when hands may sweat, the movements need to stay light and precise, she says.

Through the years, Lyniv also learned what she calls seeing beyond notes. To better understand the composers and feel what prompted them to write a piece, she studies their biographies before conducting their music.