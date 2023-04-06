“The Grain Corridor” has been used by bogus traders to export so-called “black grain” which was illegally harvested from state land, stolen or bought for cash, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the opposition Holos (Voice) faction and head of a temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on economic security on the 5th of April in his telegram channel.

As a result, the Ukrainian state budget has not received the taxes due from export of the grain and the hard currency revenues the country would have expected.

could be interesting for you:

In September 2022, the State Tax Service, the Economic Security Bureau and the State Customs Service of Ukraine signed a joint Protocol to identify suspicious companies and submit them for thorough examination. However, the Zheleznyak commission’s preliminary report concluded that these governmental bodies had failed to implement the protocol properly.

It is further alleged that bribes paid to public officials were as much as 1% of the grain’s export value and losses to the Ukrainian state budget could be as much as 5 billion hryvnias (or $ 135 million). “Black grain” transactions are connected with the loss of revenues from illegal gambling business from Ukraine. Zheleznyak further reported.

The commission recommended considering dismissal of a number of public officials in the Odesa offices of the State Customs and Economic Security Bureau.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
RELATED ARTICLES
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
1 hour ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine Ukraine
4 hours ago
Eurotopics: EU Votes to Open Accession Talks With Ukraine
By Eurotopics
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous CARTOON: Putin Announces a Special Fund for Rasshist Soldiers
Next » U.S. Provided “Excalibur” Artillery Shells Put Russian Forces to the Sword