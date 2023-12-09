Latest

Ukraine Uncovers $40 Million Defence Embezzlement Scheme
Ukraine
1 day ago
According to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, the stolen funds have been seized and will be returned to the defence budget.
By AFP
Final Suspect Arrested in Defense Procurement Corruption Scheme
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 08:29
Roman Hrynkevych, along with his father Ihor and three others, stand accused of large-scale fraud that has left the Defense Ministry out of pocket to the tune of $32 million.
By Kyiv Post
Concorde Capital Founder, Ihor Mazepa, Detained in Connection With Land Fraud Case
Corruption Watch
Jan. 20, 08:43
According to the investigation, Mazepa has orchestrated an illegal seizure of lands in the Vyshgorod District of Kyiv region to construct a prestigious cottage town.
By Kyiv Post
Parliament Okays Hire of 300 New Detectives to Fight Corruption
Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
Fighting corruption is a key part of Ukraine's EU bid. Along with hiring new detectives at NABU, parliament also voted to strengthen another anti-corruption agency, the NACP. 
By Kyiv Post
Head of the State Special Communications Service And His Deputy Suspected of Embezzling Hr.62 Million
Corruption Watch
Nov. 21, 2023
On Nov. 20, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the head of the State Special Communications Service and his deputy for allegedly skimming off $1.7 million in government-funded software purchases.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko, Maryna Shashkova
Ukrainian Lawmaker Suspected of Abetting Draft-Dodgers
Corruption Watch
Nov. 5, 2023
The Secret Services of Ukraine has placed a member of parliament under suspicion for having facilitated the departure abroad of men required to say in the country as per martial law.
By Alisa Orlova
Odesa Healthcare Manager Resigns Over Misappropriation of Funds Scandal
Corruption Watch
Oct. 20, 2023
The head of Odesa’s Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care was pressured to resign over accusations of inflating salaries, neglecting the ambulance fleet, and running fuel acquisition scams.
By Ugo Poletti
‘Investigation of Corruption in Energy Sector is a Top Priority’ – NABU Director
Ukraine
Sep. 27, 2023
Currently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating 86 criminal proceedings related to corruption schemes in the energy sector, where the opportunities for unscrupulousness run high.
By Maryna Shashkova
Anti-Corruption Bureau 'Ready for US Proposed Reforms to Safeguard Aid Money'
Ukraine
Sep. 27, 2023
NABU says it is ready for reforms that increase its effectiveness at fighting any corruption risks related to aid provided to Ukraine by international partners.
By Maryna Shashkova
Ukraine and Corruption EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Sep. 17, 2023
"I challenge any Western nation to try and hold itself up as an example of unquestioned virtue and free of corruption."
By David DeBatto
Mysterious Shrimp, Vanishing Designer-Wear and Ukraine’s East-West Divide
War in Ukraine
Sep. 17, 2023
As Ukraine’s population flocks westward, goods and aid continue to chug inward, where much appears to be caught up in the “Bermuda triangle” of the customs system.
By Andriy Kurkov
Ukrainian Lawmakers Vote for Mandatory Wealth Declaration but Not for Full Public Transparency
Ukraine
Sep. 6, 2023
Some Ukrainian citizens are calling for Zelensky to veto new law that would reinstitute wealth reporting for government officials to agencies, but keep their scandalous info from public scrutiny.
By Maryna Shashkova
Ukraine, Rule of Law and a Bit of History
Corruption Watch
Sep. 1, 2023
The inherent problems with Ukraine’s legal system, as adopted from the Soviet era, and why it needs (moreover, wants) Western expert help to reform it.
By Bohdan Vitvitsky
The Myth of Ukraine as ‘Most Corrupt Country in the World’ EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Aug. 26, 2023
Ukraine’s commitment to a raft of anti-corruption measures must not go unnoticed as Russia continues to sow exaggerated narratives to destabilize Western support.
By Ihor Soloviy
Ukraine Detains Official Who Helped Men Flee Draft
Kyiv
Aug. 3, 2023
The official, who worked in the Kyiv city administration and headed a department in the army, had issued false documents declaring men unfit for military service.
By AFP
Corruption in Ukraine Military’s Supply Systems: Reform Underway
War in Ukraine
Jul. 20, 2023
Ukraine’s Defense Minister outlined his priorities for reducing the risk of corruption in the processes used to buy the materiel Ukraine’s troops need.
By Pete Shmigel