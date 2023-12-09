Latest
According to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, the stolen funds have been seized and will be returned to the defence budget.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 23, 08:29
Roman Hrynkevych, along with his father Ihor and three others, stand accused of large-scale fraud that has left the Defense Ministry out of pocket to the tune of $32 million.
Corruption Watch
Jan. 20, 08:43
According to the investigation, Mazepa has orchestrated an illegal seizure of lands in the Vyshgorod District of Kyiv region to construct a prestigious cottage town.
Ukraine
Dec. 9, 2023
Fighting corruption is a key part of Ukraine's EU bid. Along with hiring new detectives at NABU, parliament also voted to strengthen another anti-corruption agency, the NACP.
Corruption Watch
Nov. 21, 2023
Head of the State Special Communications Service And His Deputy Suspected of Embezzling Hr.62 Million
On Nov. 20, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the head of the State Special Communications Service and his deputy for allegedly skimming off $1.7 million in government-funded software purchases.
Corruption Watch
Nov. 5, 2023
The Secret Services of Ukraine has placed a member of parliament under suspicion for having facilitated the departure abroad of men required to say in the country as per martial law.
Corruption Watch
Oct. 20, 2023
The head of Odesa’s Regional Center for Emergency Medical Care was pressured to resign over accusations of inflating salaries, neglecting the ambulance fleet, and running fuel acquisition scams.
Ukraine
Sep. 27, 2023
Currently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating 86 criminal proceedings related to corruption schemes in the energy sector, where the opportunities for unscrupulousness run high.
Ukraine
Sep. 27, 2023
NABU says it is ready for reforms that increase its effectiveness at fighting any corruption risks related to aid provided to Ukraine by international partners.
Ukraine
Sep. 17, 2023
"I challenge any Western nation to try and hold itself up as an example of unquestioned virtue and free of corruption."
War in Ukraine
Sep. 17, 2023
As Ukraine’s population flocks westward, goods and aid continue to chug inward, where much appears to be caught up in the “Bermuda triangle” of the customs system.
Ukraine
Sep. 6, 2023
Some Ukrainian citizens are calling for Zelensky to veto new law that would reinstitute wealth reporting for government officials to agencies, but keep their scandalous info from public scrutiny.
Corruption Watch
Sep. 1, 2023
The inherent problems with Ukraine’s legal system, as adopted from the Soviet era, and why it needs (moreover, wants) Western expert help to reform it.
Ukraine
Aug. 26, 2023
Ukraine’s commitment to a raft of anti-corruption measures must not go unnoticed as Russia continues to sow exaggerated narratives to destabilize Western support.
Kyiv
Aug. 3, 2023
The official, who worked in the Kyiv city administration and headed a department in the army, had issued false documents declaring men unfit for military service.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 20, 2023
Ukraine’s Defense Minister outlined his priorities for reducing the risk of corruption in the processes used to buy the materiel Ukraine’s troops need.