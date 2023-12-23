Latest
18 hours ago
There has always been a wide range of opinions in Ukraine and the war has caused contrasting viewpoints to be more frequently aired - but everyone agrees that 2024 is going to be a hard year.
1 day ago
According to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, the stolen funds have been seized and will be returned to the defence budget.
2 days ago
Artist Sonya Moroziuk denies any prior knowledge of corruption by her fiancé’s family, as the Hrynkevych empire and a lavish lifestyle is exposed, leaving Moroziuk fighting for her reputation.
Jan. 18, 15:01
One of Ukraine’s most popular news websites investigating corruption has had its journalists wiretapped, with a video leaked of employees snorting unidentified substances at a party.
Jan. 16, 02:47
Investigative journalist Yuri Nikolov said that only his mother was home when two unidentified men came to his door claiming to be from the military and shouting that he was a traitor.
Jan. 5, 14:20
Ukraine’s intelligence said a firm has been selling first aid gear to Russian forces through different channels during the full-scale invasion under a pro-Ukrainian facade.
Dec. 23, 2023
In an ongoing effort to increase efficiency and cut corruption, Ukraine’s corruption watchdog will get help from artificial intelligence in verifying declarations.
Dec. 23, 2023
The name of the official, suspected of embezzling some $40 million, was not released by police.
Dec. 20, 2023
Sociologists find this trend alarming, as it contradicts the development of a modern democratic state based on rule of law and the protection of due process.
Dec. 20, 2023
EU accession has had a major positive impact on governance in many Eastern European states – while no guarantee, this offers Ukraine a historic opportunity for lasting anti-corruption reforms.
Dec. 8, 2023
Ukraine is one of Eastern Europe’s leading tech hubs, and that tech expertise is now taking the fight to the frontline against corruption.
Dec. 7, 2023
The set of new initiatives includes the introduction of an electronic excise tax and a service for the customs clearance of cars through the "Diia" app.
Dec. 6, 2023
While corruption remains a significant issue within the country, recent scandals within the defense ministry did not implicate the military or financial aid received from Western nations.
Nov. 30, 2023
Authorities in Kyiv have identified four judges in a bribery case where a bribe was proposed to the defendant in exchange for a favorable court decision in an ongoing case.
Nov. 21, 2023
Law Enforcement Investigating Chernihiv Military Unit for Allegedly Overcharging $1 Million for Generators
Along with overcharging for them, over a seven-month period, the Chernihiv unit allegedly only delivered 15 percent of the generators it purchased to the military units where they were destined to go.
Nov. 6, 2023
Ukrainian intelligence accuses Shapovalov, who is now in custody, of embezzling millions of dollars worth of winter coats, body armor, and food procurement.