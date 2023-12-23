Latest

A Tale of Two Ukraines EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
18 hours ago
OPINION: A Tale of Two Ukraines
There has always been a wide range of opinions in Ukraine and the war has caused contrasting viewpoints to be more frequently aired - but everyone agrees that 2024 is going to be a hard year.
By Stash Luczkiw
Ukraine Uncovers $40 Million Defence Embezzlement Scheme
Ukraine
1 day ago
Ukraine Uncovers $40 Million Defence Embezzlement Scheme
According to Ukraine’s prosecutor general, the stolen funds have been seized and will be returned to the defence budget.
By AFP
EXPLAINED: The Artist, Her 'Corrupt' Fiancé, the Blogger and a Major Scandal
Ukraine
2 days ago
EXPLAINED: The Artist, Her 'Corrupt' Fiancé, the Blogger and a Major Scandal
Artist Sonya Moroziuk denies any prior knowledge of corruption by her fiancé’s family, as the Hrynkevych empire and a lavish lifestyle is exposed, leaving Moroziuk fighting for her reputation.
By Alisa Orlova
Ukraine Probes Wiretap on Journalists Following Leaked Video of Alleged Drug Use
Corruption
Jan. 18, 15:01
Ukraine Probes Wiretap on Journalists Following Leaked Video of Alleged Drug Use
One of Ukraine’s most popular news websites investigating corruption has had its journalists wiretapped, with a video leaked of employees snorting unidentified substances at a party.
By Kyiv Post
Threatening Visit by Two Men to Prominent Ukrainian Investigative Journalist’s Home
Ukraine
Jan. 16, 02:47
Threatening Visit by Two Men to Prominent Ukrainian Investigative Journalist’s Home
Investigative journalist Yuri Nikolov said that only his mother was home when two unidentified men came to his door claiming to be from the military and shouting that he was a traitor.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine’s Intelligence: Major Manufacturer in Kyiv Allegedly Sold First Aid Gear to Russia
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 14:20
Ukraine’s Intelligence: Major Manufacturer in Kyiv Allegedly Sold First Aid Gear to Russia
Ukraine’s intelligence said a firm has been selling first aid gear to Russian forces through different channels during the full-scale invasion under a pro-Ukrainian facade.
By Kyiv Post
AI Will Be Used to Check Declarations
Ukraine
Dec. 23, 2023
AI Will Be Used to Check Declarations
In an ongoing effort to increase efficiency and cut corruption, Ukraine’s corruption watchdog will get help from artificial intelligence in verifying declarations.
By Kyiv Post
Top Ukraine Defense Official Held Over Multi-Million Fraud
Corruption
Dec. 23, 2023
Top Ukraine Defense Official Held Over Multi-Million Fraud
The name of the official, suspected of embezzling some $40 million, was not released by police.
By AFP
Survey Says Most Ukrainians Support Expedited Measures to Punish Corrupt Officials
Ukraine
Dec. 20, 2023
Survey Says Most Ukrainians Support Expedited Measures to Punish Corrupt Officials
Sociologists find this trend alarming, as it contradicts the development of a modern democratic state based on rule of law and the protection of due process.
By Kyiv Post
EU Accession Improves Governance EXCLUSIVE
Ukraine
Dec. 20, 2023
OPINION: EU Accession Improves Governance
EU accession has had a major positive impact on governance in many Eastern European states – while no guarantee, this offers Ukraine a historic opportunity for lasting anti-corruption reforms.
By Anders Aslund
Ukraine Battles Corruption Through Smartphone App
Ukraine
Dec. 8, 2023
Ukraine Battles Corruption Through Smartphone App
Ukraine is one of Eastern Europe’s leading tech hubs, and that tech expertise is now taking the fight to the frontline against corruption.
By Leo Chiu
Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov Unveils Ambitious Digitalization Agenda
Ukraine
Dec. 7, 2023
Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov Unveils Ambitious Digitalization Agenda
The set of new initiatives includes the introduction of an electronic excise tax and a service for the customs clearance of cars through the "Diia" app.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Says ‘No Misuse’ of Western Aid and Weaponry
War in Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
Ukraine Says ‘No Misuse’ of Western Aid and Weaponry
While corruption remains a significant issue within the country, recent scandals within the defense ministry did not implicate the military or financial aid received from Western nations.
By Alisa Orlova
Kyiv Judges Caught Receiving $35,000 Bribe in Private Property Seizure Case
Ukraine
Nov. 30, 2023
Kyiv Judges Caught Receiving $35,000 Bribe in Private Property Seizure Case
Authorities in Kyiv have identified four judges in a bribery case where a bribe was proposed to the defendant in exchange for a favorable court decision in an ongoing case.
By Leo Chiu
Law Enforcement Investigating Chernihiv Military Unit for Allegedly Overcharging $1 Million for Generators
Ukraine
Nov. 21, 2023
Law Enforcement Investigating Chernihiv Military Unit for Allegedly Overcharging $1 Million for Generators
Along with overcharging for them, over a seven-month period, the Chernihiv unit allegedly only delivered 15 percent of the generators it purchased to the military units where they were destined to go.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine’s Former Defense Deputy ‘Suspect’ in Low-Quality Uniforms Embezzlement Case
Corruption
Nov. 6, 2023
Ukraine’s Former Defense Deputy ‘Suspect’ in Low-Quality Uniforms Embezzlement Case
Ukrainian intelligence accuses Shapovalov, who is now in custody, of embezzling millions of dollars worth of winter coats, body armor, and food procurement.
By Julia Struck, Leo Chiu